Several years later than planned, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe finally has a release date: April 27th. It's an "expanded re-imagining" of the surprising and funny and first-person explorer about an office worker who ends up on a surreal adventure probing strange depths and crashing through the fourth wall. Now, his adventure will be even bigger. The devs claim that "the script for the new content is longer than the script for the original game."

Along with an updated look and nice accessibility features like colourblind options and content warnings, Ultra Deluxe whams in a whole load of newness. It had initially been expected to launch in 2019, but plans change and here we are.

"Early in development, the plan was just to bring The Stanley Parable to consoles with a few small tweaks, but as time went on we kept getting more and more excited about what else we could do with the game. We learned what we wanted it to be as we were making it," the Stanfangang said in today's announcement.

"Since The Stanley Parable was a game about surprises, we've tried to implement new content in ways that players won't be expecting."

SPUD is being made by Crows Crows Crows with Stanley creator Davey Wreden. Crows Etc were behind games including Dr. Langeskov, The Tiger, and The Terribly Cursed Emerald: A Whirlwind Heist, VR joke 'em up Accounting, and, most famously, BirdBall. The studio were co-founded by William Pugh, who previously worked with Wreden to rebuild and expand the original Stanley Parable mod from Half-Life 2 into 2013's standalone commercial game. Now, they're back together and making it even bigger.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is coming to Steam on the 27th of April for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It'll also be on Switch, PlayStations, and Xboxes.

In the meantime, hey, why not revisit Pip's chat with Wreden and Pugh about the impossible architecture of The Stanley Parable. And fittingly for a game with oh so many paths to discover, our The Stanley Parable review came in 13 different forms.

Disclosure: William Pugh isss? wasss? a pal. We've not spoken in years but I still have a soft spot for him. Hi William, hope you're alright, I'm honestly doing pretty good, let's catch up on a park bench in a few years but right now I have to finish this post, okay, bye.