The Waylanders update roadmap outlines bugfixes, new quests

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Developers Gato Salvaje have detailed planned improvements to Celtic-inspired mythic adventure RPG The Waylanders over the next few months. As well as some much-needed bug fixes, they're looking to make improvements to "gameplay, animations, and translations." Hopefully they can pull it off. I still have a soft spot for the game after writing our The Waylanders Review a month or so ago. There was a lot there that I liked! It's truly gorgeous to just run around in. I miss my friend Delba, the hammer-weilding undergrounder who loves blue skies and ale. And I want to see my many pets again. announcement post on Steam. There's a lot that they want to do, but yeah, I hope they pull it off. It's got the potential. Just maybe give the developers time to fix these things up before you go looking for it.
More News
-
-
Far: Changing Tides sails into stores today
I'm already humming my sea shanties
-
Steam Deck engineer says part replacements still “best left to pros”
Upgrade at your own risk
-
Little Orpheus delayed 'in light of recent world events'
The Chinese Room's latest title features a Soviet cosmonaut
Latest Articles
-
The top 10 games on PC in March
Behold, Fox!
-
Total War: Warhammer 3 Slaanesh guide
Push the limits of sensation with our Slaanesh guide
-
-
Total War: Warhammer 3 Nurgle guide
Spread glorious rot in Grandfather’s name with our Nurgle guide
We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes
Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes