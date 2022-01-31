A new standalone singleplayer game of Gwent is coming this year, telling a new tale with the card game spun off from The Witcher 3. It's codenamed Project Golden Nekker and... that's about all we know for know. It's not another 'Witcher Tales' like the previous singleplayer Gwent game, like Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, and it is confirmed to have at least two (2) monsters. Possibly three (3) if you consider that man is the real monster. Or four (4) if you hate libraries.

The Ian Games Network scooped a scloosie, with Gwent's Twitter account confirming yup, the mysterious standalone singleplayer game is due in 2022.

"It's not another Witcher Tales [game] but something different," Gwent comms lead Paweł Burza told IGN. "We're aiming to provide a captivating single-player for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent."

Beyond that, IGN had some concept art of a fire elemental, a barbarian, a town, a workshop/trophy room/alchemy lab, and yes, a golden nekker. Who knows what's up with that mysterious critter. CD Projekt, I guess, but they're not talking.

The Ian Games Network speculate a lot about what might happen, when this might launch, whether these cards might be added to regular Gwent, but it's all hazy for now.

I enjoyed Gwent as a side-game inside The Witcher 3, a few hands played between monstermurders and mysteries, but not enough to get into the free-to-play standalone competitive multiplayer version of Gwent. Then I forgot that CDPR also released a singleplayer RPG using Gwent for battles.

Our former boy Brendy's Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales review said it "has a few problems with pacing and a dry story in places, but otherwise it's a decent singleplayer spin-off of Gwent and the cards are worth a shuffle." Oh, it's 70% off in the Steam sale right now, hmm!