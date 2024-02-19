This $10 Lenovo Legion XL mousepad is a great value

I'm a big fan of oversized mouse pads - desk pads, some call them. Today you can pick up just such a mouse pad from Lenovo in a comfortable 900x300x3mm (31.5x11.8x0.12") size for just $10. To get this reduction from the normal price of $18, use code SAVE15ACC at the checkout. This particular model, for your reference, is the well-reviewed Legion Speed Gaming Mouse Pad XL.

User reviews on Reddit paint a convincing picture of a high-speed cloth mouse pad, with a fine weave, low palm and wrist resistance and a stitched edge for durability. They also mention the same $10 price point, so you're not getting a once-in-a-lifetime bargain, but you are getting the best price that I can find any reference to!

The one downside to this mousepad is the 300mm or 11.8 inch height, which might be a bit too short for some setups - especially those on deeper desks and for players that use lower sensitivity settings in games with a lot of vertical aiming (think Overwatch rather than Counter-Strike). For this situation, I'd recommend a 400mm high mousepad or larger such as the Xtrfy GP5 which comes in at 920x400mm or 15.8x35.4".

