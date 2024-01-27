This 1200W 80+ Platinum power supply is only $160 after a $60 Newegg discount

1200W power supplies are fairly few and far between, but if you're planning a truly high-end system with multiple graphics cards - or even multiple PCs! - then this level of power could come in handy. Right now you can pick up a 1200W Super Flower Leadex 80+ Platinum rated power supply for just $160 at Newegg when you use the code ASW4DN23229.

This power supply comes with a 10-year warranty - so it's likely to be the last component in your case you're ever likely to replace and should be good for many years to come. As you'd hope for a power supply with this level of power, it's a fully modular design so you only need to connect up the power cables that you'll actually use, cutting down on the amount of space you'll need in your case.

In everyone's favourite PSU tier list, this is listed as an 'A' tier PSU and specifically noted for its quiet operation - definitely a relief when dealing with high-wattage power supplies. Neat!