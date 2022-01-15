If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

This 17 minute Stardew Valley speedrun starts with destruction

Who needs farming tools
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Fishing in a Stardew Valley multiplayer screenshot.

Games Done Quick draws to a close tomorrow and one of the best runs from the past week was for Stardew Valley. Speedrunner Olenoname finished the farming simulator in 17 minutes by using a mixture of glitches and extreme skill.

For a sense of what the expect, the run begins with the player exploiting a bug to bring up the inventory menu during a cutscene, so they can throw away their farming tools. Although arguably it starts even before that, with the protagonist being named after a long string of item codes.

You can watch the full run in the Twitch stream below if you skip to around 26:11:00:

There are glitch and no-glitch speedrunners, but I tend to prefer the former. It might seem on the face of it that it would be easier to complete a game quickly with exploits, but the exploits speedrunners find tend to be both bizarre and difficult to perform. Also, it's just more fun watching a Stardew Valley player complete the game by, for example, immediately blowing up their garden the second they see it for some reason.

Awesome Games Done Quick is a speedrunning marathon organised twice a year, with charity donations taken during the stream. It's been running for nearly a week now and at the time of writing it has raised $2.3 million (around £1.6m). You can see what speedruns are still to come at the full AGDQ schedule.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch