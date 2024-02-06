This AMD RX 7900 XT graphics card is just £699 - and it's a rare white OC model too

It's rare to see an RX 7900 XT graphics card available for under £700 - especially a white overclocked model! - but that's exactly what you can get from British retailer Quozo at the moment, with code JAN24 knocking £8 off an already low price. The same card is a whopping £824 at Amazon UK right now, making this a much better deal!

The RX 7900 XT ranks as AMD's second-fastest consumer graphics card ever, just behind the RX 7900 XTX. It's roughly equivalent to the RTX 4080 in terms of rasterised performance, but falls behind when it comes to games with RT enabled.

I'd normally mentioned that DLSS 2 upscaling and DLSS 3 frame generation are a nice draw for Nvidia's RTX 40-series cards, but AMD's roughly equivalent FSR 2 and FSR 3 technologies are at least seeing wider-spread adoption these days, even if they're still not as commonplace as Nvidia's technologies of choice. You do get the option of AMD's Fluid Motion Frames with the 7900 XT, which adds frame generation to any DX11 or DX12 game to fairly good results - although of course the quality of the generated frames isn't as good as games where the developers are feeding vector data to the frame generation solution!

Given the recent price cuts on RTX 4080 due to the launch of the nearly identically performant RTX 4080 Super, these cards remain a good choice too, but this is an awesome fit if you're going for a white build and/or prefer Team Red to Team Green.