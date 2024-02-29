This budget Mini ITX tower case is down to £70 at Overclockers UK

Here's a heck of a deal on a high-end Mini ITX case perfect for small form factor systems. This is the Kolink Rocket Complex, a whimsically-named case with a beautiful metal design and a tower-style (rocket-like?) taller-than-wide form factor. It originally retailed for £155, but now you can get it from Overclockers UK for just £70.

The advantage of this form factor is that the case takes up absolutely minimal desk space at just 215x213x449mm, yet still includes enough space for high-end PC hardware with plenty of ventilation for cooling.

This case has a 20L volume in total, yet can accommodate a 240mm AiO CPU cooler, 2.8-slot GPUs up to 330mm in length and either SFX or SFX-L power supplies. That's sufficient for some pretty high-end kit, so this could be anything from a low-end media PC to a powerful gaming rig or content creation station. The case is great value too, incorporating two 120mm fans and a PCIe 4.0 riser cable for vertically mounting your GPU.

If you liked the overall design of the NZXT H1 but prefer something that gives you a bit more flexibility in terms of CPU coolers and doesn't require NZXT's CAM software, this is a smart option at a lower cost than the H1 - though the Rocket Complex doesn't include a PSU or AiO as the H1 does.