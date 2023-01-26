If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This cute hidden object game conceals almost 800 rabbits

I Commissioned Some Bunnies continues the series started with bees

Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
Rabbits across a cute town filled with nuclear waste in an I Commissioned Some Bunnies screenshot.

After twelve cheap 'n' cheerful hidden object games about finding bees in pretty pictures, the developer behind the I Commissioned Some Bees series has moved onto concealing a new animal: rabbits. Today they launched I Commissioned Some Bunnies, where once again they have commissioned artists to draw pictures with hidden animals to find. Still a big fan of that casual descriptive naming scheme. And yup, the pictures are nice, and the rabbits are hidden, and I'm happy to have spent £3 on it.

Watch on YouTube

It's a simple proposition: across 15 pretty illustrations from a variety of artists, find and click on almost 800 rabbits and over 600 carrots. If you want, I suppose you can imagine clicking on a bunny counts as petting a bunny. Bunnies in launderettes. Bunnies in bedrooms. Bunnies journeying through space. Bunnies amidst a kaiju fight. Bunnies amidst nuclear ruins. Bunnies at the swimming. Bunnies... honestly, I'm not sure where some of these places are, but I dig 'em.

Once you've found the bunnies, you can choose to add a few back to pictures in random places. That's a nice little challenge. But broadly, they're just pretty and pleasant. And they're cheap. So that's nice.

I do still wish the pictures locked to the screen space, rather than letting me pan over the edges into whitespace. I do still wish it used a different way of panning so I didn't keep accidentally click-and-dragging when I mean to click on a rabbit. I do still wish the pictures were higher-resolution so they didn't get quite so pixellated when you zoom in. But these are minor gripes. There are pretty pictures and hidden rabbits and carrots and I will find them.

You can buy I Commissioned Some Bunnies is available now from Steam. A 15% launch discount makes it £2.88/€3.39/$3.39 until next Thursday. If you dig it, hey, you can also buy a huge discounted bundle of all their hidden object games.

The series started in May 2022 and is now so very, very big. I dug the first two then missed that the rest had even come out. They weren't even hidden. But eagle-eyed Alice Bee awarded the series one of our Alternative Game Awards Awards (for best use of a bunch of bees).

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice is likely in the sea.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch