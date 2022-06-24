If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Buy 2357 bees for £3 then find them in these new hidden object games

It's hard to find a better price on bees
An illustration of a colourful fantasy land with winged deer, giant stone heads, skulls, and toadstools in an I Commissioned Some Bees 2 screenshot.

A pair of new hidden object games have a pleasingly straightforward name to describe their inception: I Commissioned Some Bees. The developer paid illustrators to draw pictures with bees, and you can find the bees. It's quite fun to find the bees. I got into hidden object games a few years back with the lovely Hidden Folks and the vast 100 Hidden X series, and today have enjoyed poring over colourful and often surreal landscapes to find our striped friends.

"The brief was simple," the blurb explains. "I commissioned artists to create a fantasy world, and hide as many bees as they can inside it. Now it's your job to find them all!"

The two games have an interesting spread of subjects across their combined 20 levels, including: a vast squid with a town built atop its tentacles; astronauts doing zero-gravity beekeeping; the view across a city skyline; a stained glass window; a pretty archipelago; a surreal land of ooze, eyeballs, tendrils, and hands.

If I had to recommend a single game to start with, I think I Commissioned Some Bees 2 has nicer landscapes and the bee-hunting is more fun. The levels in 1 with dense geometric designs might be more of a challenge, mind. But yes, the sequel.

A few gripes. I wish the artwork were higher-resolution, because some drawings get murky as you zoom in and some bees look a bit swatted. It's also a shame that as you zoom out and move around, the frame is not locked to the artwork, meaning see you see white space beyond. And it's too easy to accidentally click-drag and pan around when trying to click on a bee. And some levels just spray bees everywhere and it's not a challenge. But I will click these bees all the same.

Both bee games (not to be confused with Bee Movie Game) are available from Steam for about £1.50 each. That's 2357 bees for £3.12. I've had a look, and I don't think you can buy that many real bees for the price of a meal deal.

The 100 Hidden series has continued apace and is still fun. 18 of the games are out on Steam now, with more still coming. I do like that the series has intentionally covered a spread of difficulty levels, and that some slip in puzzles and animated elements too.

