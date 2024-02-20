If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This full-size mechanical keyboard is reduced to just £5

The Trust GXT 865 is actually a decent bit of kit too.

trust gxt 865 mechanical rgb keyboard
Image credit: Trust/Rock Paper Shotgun
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Mechanical keyboards can be pretty cheap these days, but I've not never seen one on sale for as little as £4.99 - especially not for a full-size RGB model available for a brand I've actually heard of before! That is indeed the case at GAME though, who are selling the Trust Gaming GXT 865 Asta for £4.99 plus another £4.99 in shipping - that's £20 less than this keyboard normally costs!

In terms of specs and features, the Trust GXT 865 looks solid but doesn't go beyond the core promise of a mechanical keyboard, delivering better customisability, key feel and long-term durability than a standard non-mechanical membrane keyboard. You do at least get a full-size UK layout, as mentioned, with an option of seven rainbow wave effects with optional brightness - including off.

You also benefit from n-key rollover, which means that the keyboard can recognise as many simultaneous inputs as there are keys on the keyboard - something that isn't possible even on gaming-grade membrane keyboards. The switches provided here are soft linear (red) models, so you get a relatively rapid key press with smooth action rather than bumpier (tactile) or clickier (clicky) switch alternatives.

Overall, an incredible value at this price and well worth considering!

