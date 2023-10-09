This handsome 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM kit is down to $90 at Newegg

DDR5 prices continue their continued downward spiral, today reaching a new low-water mark: $90 for a 32GB dual-channel kit of DDR5-6000 from G.Skill. That's an awesome price for a spec that has emerged as the current sweet spot for DDR5-compatible AMD and Intel systems.

This particular kit is a G.Skill Flare X5 which supports the AMD Expo standard, making it a particularly good choice for Ryzen 7000 systems. The Flare X5 is stylish too, with a gray-coloured, relatively low profile heat spreader that works with a wide range of PC cases and a semi-ventilated design.

Reviews for this drive are broadly positive, but one Newegg user does mention a salient point: it's folly to expect that you can buy two of these dual-channel kits and expect it to boot up at its rated DDR5-6000 EXPO spec in every possible system. Using four sticks of RAM is harder on the memory controller than two sticks, so you often have to dial back RAM frequency or timings in the BIOS to achieve a stable result. That's annoying, for sure, but better to learn about it here and now rather than after you've got the sticks in your hands and you're trying to troubleshoot why you're not stable at 6000MT/s.

Of course, the other side of this is that some systems will have won the silicon lottery and therefore will be able to push this RAM kit higher, especially with high-end two-DIMM motherboards designed specifically for RAM overclocking. Here, you may well be able to push frequencies to 7000MT/s or beyond, or tighten the timings beyond the EXPO spec. This is all luck of the draw - and requires a fair bit of knowledge and patience for the best results - but if you're willing to invest the time, it can be a fun pastime.

