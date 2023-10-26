This PCIe 4.0 SSD now costs less than $87 for a 2TB drive

WD's Black SN770 is one of many PCIe 4.0 SSDs that's come down in price substantially over the last year, and it's now possible to get this drive in a gargantuan 2TB size for less than $87. That's around $100 less than these drives cost one year ago, after first debuting for an eye-watering $270 in February 2022!

We reviewed the WD Black SN770 back in 2022 and found it quite an agreeable and performant SSD, with its TLC flash memory and PCIe 4.0 interface providing a good measure of performance - even outdoing the higher-tier SN850 in terms of game load times. In terms or raw specs, the drive tops out at 5150MB/s reads and 4850MB/s writes, which is a bit faster than even the best PCIe 4.0 drives available a few years ago but behind the current crop of fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs, which tend to approach the 7500MB/s barrier.

Random read and write speeds are often a better indicator of gaming performance and are also competitive, at 650K IOPS and 800K IOPS maximum respectively - nearly reaching the 1M+ peaks of the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market. That's not bad for a drive that lacks a DRAM cache, which does slow down the drive in sustained write scenarios but doesn't affect usability in gaming or other day-to-day use.

With a five-year warranty and 1200BTW rated endurance, this ought to be a solid choice for years to come - so consider picking it up if you're in the market for extra storage!