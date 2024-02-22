This refurb 4K 160Hz Mini LED monitor is $363.99 in the US

Buying factory refurbished monitors is a great way to save a ton of money on high-end models, and today an Ebay code knocks an additional 9% off this model from Acer, the XV275K P3. This is a 27-inch 4K 160Hz model ideal for mid-range to high-end gaming PCs or gaming consoles, with Mini LED backlighting for impactful HDR, HDMI 2.1 for 4K 120Hz gameplay on PS5 and Series X and much more. This monitor originally retailed at $800, but today you can pick it up for just $364 at Ebay US!

This is a top-notch PC or console gaming monitor as you might imagine given the specs, offering both the clarity of 4K on a 27-inch screen, bright HDR highlights and a responsive experience thanks to the high refresh rate, low input lag and rapid pixel response times. It's not quite OLED, but you're not paying OLED prices or getting any of the downsides of that panel technology like unusual subpixel layouts or the possibility of permanent image retention.

The RTings review is quite illuminating, with the Canadian-based outlet praising the monitor's local dimming capabilities, motion clarity and suitability for both media consumption and creation thanks to its accurate colours, wide viewing angles and solid HDR performance - so this is truly a monitor that can do it all, not just gaming!

The only thing that might give you pause is the factory refurbished nature of this particular listing, but it's worth noting that user reviews on the page suggest most models are indistinguishable from new, with the only indicator being the use of a new brown box - so well worth the extreme price cut!