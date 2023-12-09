This RTX 4070 Ti + Core i5 12400F prebuilt gaming PC is down to £1299 at Stormforce Gaming

Recently I helped a friend spec out a gaming PC to play Baldur's Gate 3 and other triple-A releases, and we opted for a machine with an RTX 4070 Ti graphics card as that fit within her £2000 budget and allows for excellent performance with gaming monitors up to 4K while leaving enough cash free for a high-end CPU and other nice components.

Today though, you can pick up a pre-built RTX 4070 Ti gaming PC for way less than that - just £1299 - when you get it from Stormforce Gaming in the UK. This build includes a 12th-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD and a 750W power supply, all for £500 off its listed price.

I put the exact specs of the Stormforce Gaming build into PCPartPicker and ended up with a build-it-yourself cost that's actually higher than what they're asking - £1350. Given that the Stormforce computer is built for you, shipped to you and comes with a three-year collect-and-return warranty for £50 less it would cost to build the PC yourself, that's an awesome bargain.

The product page also seems to indicate that you get the (truly excellent) Alan Wake 2 with the PC, as well as a gaming keyboard, mouse and mouse pad from Asus - a nice value add. However, you don't get a Windows license, which is nice for saving money but you should consider whether you need to get one separately or whether you can use a Windows 7 or later key that isn't being used on another machine.

All of the components are off the shelf too, rather than being weird OEM parts as you'll often find in Dell or HP machines. This makes it easy to work on the PC in general and specifically to upgrade components in the future. And with a 12400F CPU, you'll be able to upgrade all the way up to a 14900K if you need more CPU grunt down the line - with at least a couple more GPU generations also likely possible before PCIe 5.0 is required for peak performance.

In the here and now though, you'll have a brilliantly fast system that can tackle all manner of demanding AAA titles at high resolutions and refresh rates - and for £1299 that's a bargain.