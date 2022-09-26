Time-travel adventure Oxenfree II: Lost Signals delayed into 2023

Supernatural adventure sequel Oxenfree II: Lost Signals has seen its release date pushed back again into next year, devs Night School Studio have announced. Oxenfree II’s delay was made public through a post on the company’s Twitter over the weekend. The game is being published by Night School’s owners Netflix, who acquired the company in September last year.

Night School thanked people for their patience, and explained the delay was due to the team wanting to make Oxenfree II “the best game it can possibly be”. The devs said they were also aiming to create more localisations for the game. Oxenfree II was revealed in April 2021, and is set five years after the events of the first game. It follows researcher Riley and her pal Jacob, as they muck about with time and encounter a weird cult. Of course, those pesky radio signals are back again.

Alice Bee went hands-on with Oxenfree II in June. She thought it was even spookier than the first game thanks to its characters being adults this time around, and partly due to time-travel shenanigans. "All my scrambling down ropes and up rock walls came to naught, but by manipulating radio waves I was able to step through a rip and into the past,” she said. “On the other side of it everything was a tea-stained golden colour, the mine was still operational, and I could use a now-working lift to get outta there.”

An update on OXENFREE II: Lost Signals pic.twitter.com/bEcwrvHUR9 — Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) September 24, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals’ release window is now sometime in 2023. The game will be available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 and 5 when it arrives.