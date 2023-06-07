TMNT: Shredder's Revenge DLC to add playable Usagi Yojimbo later this year

Last year's arcade brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will receive DLC titled Dimension Shellshock later this year which includes a new playable character and game mode. Regular ally of the Turtles Usagi Yojimbo will join the roster, allowing players to dish out damage as the rabbit samurai. Developers Tribute Games have shared a trailer for Dimension Shellshock, which you can take a look at below.

In addition to Usagi Yojimbo, Dimension Shellshock will also add a new game mode (details of which are yet to be announced), a new soundtrack, and more colour palettes for players to choose from. There'll also be a free update which adds a different set of colour palettes for player customisation, separate to the DLC.

Hopefully Usagi Yojimbo can add some variety with his slick combat, which Tribute Games describes as "inter-dimensional", something which Hayden felt was missing in their review of the game at launch. They did feel it was a solid throwback to arcade games from the 80s, and the game made our top picks for the best co-op games you can play on PC right now.

Since release, Shredder's Revenge has received one beefy content update, which added custom options in Arcade Mode. A release date and full details for Dimension Shellshock will be announced later this year.