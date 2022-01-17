If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Turn your Wordle result into a cute building with the Townscaper converter

Make your failings cute for all to see
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
A screenshot of a Townscaper building in the shape of a Wordle result.

Even if you're not playing smash-hit word puzzle game Worldle, you'll likely have seen grids of green and yellow squares in your social media feeds from people sharing their solutions to the day's puzzle. A good way to share info in an abstract, but not the prettiest. So after some Wordle players started recreating their solutions inside the pretty town-building toy Townscaper, someone went ahead and made a tool which automatically does the work for you. The result, your solution built as a colourful building, for you to view in your browser.

Watch on YouTube

The Wordle2Townscaper tool by Tarmo Annus offers several ways to feed in your grid: getting the info from your tweet, letting you paste that grid in directly, or manually by building it with buttons. Then, click the Generate button and it'll whip up a URL with that grid built as a building in Townscaper's browser-based demo. Impressive! Townscaper creator Oskar Stålberg celebrated by sharing his shame over today's puzzle.

Annus shared the converter's source code on GitHub so you can expand it too, if you want (and know how).

I have a suggestion for you, reader dear. If you build depth onto the building produced by Wordle2Townscaper, you can build something really cute. A huge joy in Townscaper is seeing how its algorithm inteprets blocks, with gardens, balconies, rooftops, beehives, and more popping into existence. So by keeping the same outline but building deeper, you can create something prettier. For example, this is the same basic shape as the one in the header image 🠁up there, but extended back and forwards.

A cute colourful building rising out the water in a Townscaper screenshot.
Cute, no?

I like Townscaper but sometimes struggle with ideas to start a new town. A Wordle solution giving me both a starting point to build on and a constraint to build within is pretty fun!

The full version of Townscaper is available from Steam, GOG, and Epic for £4.79/€4.99/$5.99. It's also on Xbox, Switch, and Android and Apple devices.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch