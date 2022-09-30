Ultimate Audio Bang #25: was Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta any good?

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

On this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, we dig deep into Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's recent multiplayer beta weekends and discuss whether Warzone needs a total revamp, how Warzone impacts the multiplayer side of things, and whether Warzone's upcoming DMZ mode may be Call Of Duty's big gambit.

Sorry if you're not a Call Of Duty fan, as Hayden and I pretty much only talk the beta weekend for this episode. No tangents, incredibly. But if you're interested in COD, then we delve into the lack of red dot markers, the footstep audio, the gun-feel, and tactical pacing. It's proper nerdy stuff!

Then in a slightly messy transition to the second half of the pod, we chat about Warzone 2.0 and COD's refresh to its battle royale mode. We get really excited about it, basically, and consider how it sits alongside COD nowadays. Is it just another game mode? Or the series' flagship title? Or is it transitioning from the former, to the latter?

Then right at the end, we have a natter about DMZ, COD's upcoming take on the Escape From Tarkov (and Hunt: Showdown-esque, to some extent) game mode. I explain why it might be the most exciting thing about the new COD and COD's future.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.