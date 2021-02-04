Upcoming PC games for 2021: the biggest PC games coming this year

PC players have a lot to look forward to in 2021. Whether that's sequels to beloved games, or new entries into long-running franchises, there's plenty to keep you busy throughout the year. Given that many of last year's games were delayed into 2021, this year will be slightly different than usual. We're likely to see many games announced and released this year, so don't worry that the upcoming slate looks a little bare right now. Plenty of big releases like Halo Infinite and Far Cry 6 don't have specific dates yet, so we'll give you an idea as to when they're likely to come out.

As the year goes on, and as games are announced, we'll be sure to keep this page updated. Because of this, we recommend checking back in to see what PC games are coming out in 2021, so you can plan out what you're going to play this year. Look forward to open-world shooting with Halo Infinite, medieval multiplayer in Chivalry 2, as well as plenty of indie goodness in Back 4 Blood and It Takes Two.

The biggest PC releases in 2021

If you're a PC player, there's a great selection of games to enjoy in 2021. For a quick overview, we've listed the biggest upcoming PC games this year, with a little info on each one. Let's take a look:

Hitman 3: January 20

The World of Assassination trilogy concludes with Hitman 3, taking Agent 47 to new locations like Dartmoor, Dubai and Berlin. Given that you can import their levels and progression from the last two games, Hitman 3 should have plenty to do, even after you've blasted through the main story.

The Medium: January 28

The devs behind Blair Witch and Layers of Fear return with The Medium. It's a supernatural thriller which looks to raise the bar in terms of graphics and loading times. We don't know much about it, which is probably best for a horror game such as this.

Nioh 2: February 5

Nioh 2 finally makes its way to PC on February 5, 2021. Expect tough-as-nails boss fights, gorgeous visuals and plenty of screaming into a pillow.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: May 14

Mass Effect fans rejoice! We're finally getting updated versions of the original Mass Effect Trilogy. We don't have much to go on yet, but expect updated visuals for all three games. Here's hoping Andromeda gets some love eventually too.

Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake: March 18

Prince of Persia The Sands of Time is back, baby! There's a full remake on the way, great news for fans of the original game. What we've seen so far has been a little disheartening, so let's hope Ubisoft pull it out of the bag in the end.

Outriders: April 1

Outriders is an upcoming co-op looter shooter. It's being developed by People Can Fly, a studio that encompasses talent from ex-Ubisoft projects. Expect big guns and plenty of shiny loot.

Nier Replicant: April 23

PC players finally get the chance to play Nier Replicant this year, with the snappily titled NieR: Replicant ver.1.22474487139. It's a sprucing up of the 2010 RPG, with re-recorded voice acting and new content. We don't know exactly what to expect yet, but given the original was locked to PS3, Steam players will no doubt be into this new version.

Deathloop: May 21

Deathloop is the latest action RPG from Arkane Studios. It looks to add a time loop mechanic to assassination attempts, all with a splash of 70s style over the top. It looks like a lot of fun, and we reckon it's fine to trust Arkane studios by now.

Far Cry 6 - 2021

Wow, have there really been 5 mainline Far Cry games already? Far Cry 6 looks set to feature everything we've come to expect from the series including unstable political settings, plenty of fire, and a really scary dictator villain. This time, The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito is the big baddie, so expect long, hard stares and maybe even a lightsaber or two, I don't know.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - 2021

We haven't had a LEGO Star Wars game for a while, and even though it seems like it's arriving a little late, the upcoming Skywalker Saga looks like a lot of fun. It spans the sequel trilogy, from The Force Awakens to The Rise of Skywalker, so you'll bet to play through awesome scenes like Rey's training, porgs and that bit where Snoke is wearing a tiny golden silk robe.

Rider's Republic - Q3 2021

Rider's Republic was announced late last year and looks to be an evolution of the freeroam alpine sports game Steep. The difference here is that the snow and skis have been replaced with rocky hills and mountain bikes.

Ghostwire Tokyo - Oct 2021

The devs behind The Evil Within are kicking off a new IP called Ghostwire Tokyo this year. Ghosts have invaded Tokyo and it's up to you to take them down. It looks a bit like Ghostbusters, but horrifically spooky and if Bill Murray had used his hands, fists and telekinetic abilities to rid the city of ghouls and ghosts.

Halo Infinite - 2021

Halo Infinite was supposed to come out late last year, alongside the new consoles. Unfortunately, the brief demo that was shown off seriously underwhelmed, to the point where microsoft ended up kicking the game back into 2021. We have no idea when it'll launch, only that there's some serious retooling being done. Let's hope the game ends up being all the better for it.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - 2021

Bloodlines 2 has surely got to be the most anticipated PC game this year, so hopefully it finally releases. What we've seen so far has been promising, looking to expand the rich world and RPG systems of the original, while keeping some of that rough and ready jank that fans of the series love.

Gotham Knights - 2021

After a long time without a Batman game, we're finally getting a new one in the form of co-op brawler Gotham Knights. Basically, Batman is dead and the city is falling to the array of crime families hiding in Gotham. It's up to Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood and Bat Girl to keep things from getting out of control.

Back 4 Blood - June 18

I for one don't really care if the name is different, Back 4 Blood is a new Left4Dead game and I'm all here for it. You'll team up with friends and beat zombies to death, all while hoping there's not some kind of super zombie waiting around the corner for you. You know the drill.

Resident Evil Village - May 7

I'd imagine you've seen footage of Resident Evil Village by now, or at the very least seen everyone swooning over the tall vampire lady antagonist, Lady Dimitrescu. Resident Evil 8 has some serious Resi 4 vibes, and serves as a sequel to 7. There's werewolves and strange troll creatures, as well as a new and somehow even more beefy version of Chris Redfield. What's not to love!

Upcoming PC games in 2021

Now that we've taken a look at the biggest releases for 2021, it's time to list the full release schedule for the year ahead. We'll break things down month by month, and keep this page updated as new info is released. Be sure to bookmark this page!

January

The final piece in IO Interactives Hitman trilogy arrived this year. Hitman 3 ended up being pretty darn great. You can read our review here.

Hitman 3 - January 20

The Medium - January 28

February

A brand new season of Apex Legends launches in Feb, adding a new character and map. Then there's Little Nightmares 2, and the Persona spinoff Persona 5: Strikers.

Luciform - Feb 2

Valheim - Feb 2

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem - Feb 2

Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood - Feb 4

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition - Feb 5

Kinetic Edge - Feb 5

Slay the Dragon - Feb 5

Angelic Dreams - Feb 6

Neverwinter: Sharandar - Feb 9

Little Nightmares 2 - Feb 11

Paper Tanks - Feb 15

30XX - Feb 17

Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King - Feb 17

Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron - Feb 18

Persona 5: Strikers - Feb 23

Hero Among Us - Feb 26

March

March has plenty to keep you busy. There's the upcoming remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, a new Puyo Puyo Tetris, and Evil Genius 2, which looks excellent.

Foregone - March 1

Zodiac - March 1

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 - March 2

Ground Zero: Texas - Nuclear Edition - March 2

On Air - March 3

Everhood - March 4

The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition - March 8

Stronghold: Warlords - March 9

Mundaun - March 16

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - March 18

Puyo Puyo Tetris - March 23

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life - March 25

It Takes Two - March 26

Evil Genius 2: World Domination - March 30

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance - March 31

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - March 2021

April

April is another stacked month, with Outriders and a brand new Guilty Gear. There's also the remake of Nier: Replicant, as well as a lot of awesome indies.

Outriders - April 1

Shattered Ninja - April 1

Lost Voice - April 6

Guilty Gear Strive - April 9

Humankind - April 22

Nier Replicant Remake - April 23

Level Z - April 30

Yummy - April 30

Moonshot: The Great Espionage - April 30

May

Biomutant and Resident Evil Village arrive in May. There's also the matter of the Mass Effect Remaster, which is sure to please a ton of gamers, including Imogen and Alice B on our team.

Space One - May 1

No More Home - May 3

Rebellion Gaia - May 5

Resident Evil Village - May 7

Resident Evil Re:Verse - May 7

Hood: Outlaws & Legends - May 10

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - May 14

Deathloop - May 21

Biomutant - May 25

June

June brings a major update to The Elder Scrolls Online, as well as a spiritual successor to Left4Dead. Plenty to sink your teeth into then.

The Spirit - June 1

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood - June 1

Tortuga - June 4

Back 4 Blood - June 22

Last Stand: Reborn - June 30

Requiem: Survive After Hell - June 30

July

As we move further into the year and towards July, things start to get a little more sparse. There's still plenty of great looking indies to check out however. You can find them listed below:

Exo - July 1

Tales of Herring Lake - June 2

Two Coins - June 15

Winter Falling - July 26

To be confirmed

There are plenty of games coming in 2021 that have yet to have their release dates nailed down. These include Halo Infinite, Ghostwire Tokyo, and many more.

After the Fall

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Atomic Heart

Animal Rescue

Aragam

Babylon's Fall

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition

Black Book

Black Legend

Blood Bowl 3

Book of Travels

Boundary

Boyfriend Dungeon

Braid Anniversary Edition

Bus Simulator 21

Carrier Command

Chinatown Detective Agency

Chivalry 2

City of Gangsters

Conan Chop Chop

Crimson Desert

Crossfire X

Cyber Shadow

Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Darkest Dungeon 2

DARQ: Complete Edition

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Digimon Survive

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires

Eldest Souls

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

Evil Dead: The Game

Foreclosed

Forever Ago

Garden Story

Ghostwire Tokyo - October

Goodbye Volcano High

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Honey I Joined a Cult

Jett: The Far Shore

Jumpala

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning: Fatesworth

Knight Squad 2

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lord Winklebottom Investigates

Magic Legends

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

Minute of Islands

New World

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Of Bird and Cage

Open Roads

Outlast Trials

Perseverance: Part 2

Psychonauts 2

Rogue State Revolution

Roller Champions

Rustler

Ruined King

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Shelter

SkateBird

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Speed Limit

Starbase

Stray - October

Surviving the Aftermath

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

The Good Life

The Last Taxi

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

Total War: Elysium

Tribes of Midgard

Tunnel of Doom

Weaving Tides

Weird West

Windjammers

Ys 9: Monstrum Nox

So there you have it, the games to look forward to playing in 2021. With video games being what they are, some of these games are likely to move in release schedules, so we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest info.