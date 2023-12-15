Upcoming PC games 2024: Here are all the games coming out in 2024
What are the biggest PC games coming out in 2024? 2023 saw gargantuan success stories such as Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Sea Of Stars, and Lies Of P - as well as a few utterly dire disasters, including The Day Before, The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, Redfall, and Skull Island: Rise Of Kong. It's been a mixed bag, to say the least.
Will 2024 be the same? Undoubtedly. But we're all very interested to find out which will be the standout successes and failures of the coming year. Take a look through our upcoming PC games release schedule for 2024, where we've compiled a list of over 300 notable PC games coming out in the new year. And place your bets! Will Black Myth: Wukong be game of the year on PC? Will Nightingale be the new Valheim? Will Hades 2 be Supergiant's new best game? Will Shadow Of The Erdtree... Well, we already know that's gonna be amazing. You get the idea. Let's take a look at everything 2024 has to offer PC gamers!Watch on YouTube
January
- Momodora: Moonlit Farewell - January 11th
- Radiance - January 11th
- Bulletstorm VR - January 18th
- New Cycle - January 18th
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - January 18th
- Arclands - January 19th
- Graven - January 23rd
- Enshrouded (Early Access) - January 24th
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - January 24th
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - January 25th
- Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] - January 25th
- Tekken 8 - January 26th
- Rugby 24 - January 30th
February
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink - February 1st
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash - February 2nd
- Persona 3 Reload - February 2nd
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - February 2nd
- Touhou Danmaku Dagura Phantasia Lost - February 7th
- Helldivers 2 - February 8th
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - February 13th
- Ultros - February 13th
- Solium Infernum - February 14th
- Sucker for Love: Date to Die For - February 14th
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - February 14th
- Gunvolt Records Cychronicle - February 15th
- Skull & Bones - February 16th
- Furnish Master - February 20th
- The Thaumaturge - February 20th
- Last Epoch - February 21st
- Slave Zero X - February 21st
- Terminator Dark Fate - Defiance - February 21st
- Garden Life: A Cozy Life Simulator - February 22nd
- Nightingale - February 22nd
- Open Roads - February 22nd
- Pacific Drive - February 22nd
- Wrath: Aeon of Ruin - February 27th
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake - February 28th
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - February 28th
March
- Life By You - March 5th
- The Outlast Trials - March 5th
- Zoria: Age of Shattering - March 7th
- Homeworld 3 - March 8th
- Paint the Town Red VR - March 14th
- Outcast: A New Beginning - March 15th
- Alone in the Dark - March 20th
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - March 22nd
- The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered - March 22nd
April
- Europa - April 16th
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - April 23rd
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - April 23rd
- Megaton Musashi: Wired - April 25th
- Manor Lords (early access) - April 26th
- Braid: Anniversary Edition - April 30th
May
- Selaco - May 30th
June
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - June 4th
- Path Of Exile 2 (Closed Beta) - June 7th
- Neverdark - June 27th
July
There are currently no PC games of note scheduled to release in July 2024. Stay tuned for updates!
August
- Black Myth: Wukong - August 20th
September
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - September 9th
October
There are currently no PC games of note scheduled to release in October 2024. Stay tuned for updates!
November
There are currently no PC games of note scheduled to release in November 2024. Stay tuned for updates!
December
There are currently no PC games of note scheduled to release in December 2024. Stay tuned for updates!
To Be Announced
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor - Q1 2024
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Q1 2024
- Unbroken - Q1 2024
- Wardens Rising - Q1 2024
- Blade Chimera - Spring 2024
- Earth Defense Force 6 - Spring 2024
- Songs of Silence - Spring 2024
- The Gecko Gods - Spring 2024
- Contra: Operation Galuga - Early 2024
- Harold Halibut - Early 2024
- Hyper Light Breaker (Early Access) - Early 2024
- Demonschool - Q2 2024
- Hades 2 Early Access - Q2 2024
- Nine Sols - Q2 2024
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn - Summer 2024
- Stormgate (Early Access) - Summer 2024
- The First Descendant - Summer 2024
- Ashfall - Q3 2024
- Metaphor Re Fantazio - Fall 2024
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - Fall 2024
- Anima Flux - Q4 2024
- Beautiful Light - Q4 2024
- Shred & Tear: Explosive Kajun - Q4 2024
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Late 2024
- Broken Roads - 2024
- Dread Pilots (Early Access) - 2024
- Men Of War 2 - 2024
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - 2024
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - 2024
- Windblown (Early Access) - 2024
- 1000xResist - TBA
- 33 Immortals - TBA
- Acolyte of the Altar - TBA
- Aero GPX - TBA
- Age Of Water - TBA
- Ages of Cataria - TBA
- Airland World - TBA
- Albatroz - TBA
- Alliance Of The Sacred Suns - TBA
- Angeline Era - TBA
- Anger Foot - TBA
- Animal Well - TBA
- Another Crab's Treasure - TBA
- Ara: History Untold - TBA
- ArcheAge 2 - TBA
- Arco - TBA
- Ark 2 - TBA
- Artificial - TBA
- Ascent of Ashes - TBA
- Assault Sector - TBA
- Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute - TBA
- Avowed - TBA
- Baby Steps - TBA
- Baladins - TBA
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story - TBA
- Battle Crush - TBA
- Beast - TBA
- Beastieball - TBA
- Beneath - TBA
- Between Horizons - TBA
- Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition - TBA
- Bionic Bay - TBA
- Bloomtown: A Different Story - TBA
- Blue Protocol - TBA
- Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars - Reforged - TBA
- Bubble Ghost Remake - TBA
- Button City Soccer Days - TBA
- Bye Sweet Carole - TBA
- Cannibal Tales - TBA
- Cassette Boy - TBA
- Cat Quest 3 - TBA
- Chinese Frontiers - TBA
- Chrono Odyssey - TBA
- Clock Tower - TBA
- Codex Lost - TBA
- Concord - TBA
- Cook, Serve, Delicious Re-Mustard! - TBA
- Critter Cove - TBA
- Dealer's Life Legend - TBA
- Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core - TBA
- Despelote - TBA
- Dewdrop Dynasty - TBA
- Drova - Forsaken Kin - TBA
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami - TBA
- Dungeons of Hinterberg - TBA
- Dustborn - TBA
- Earthblade - TBA
- Earthlock 2 - TBA
- Eastward: Octopia - TBA
- Echoes of the Plum Grove - TBA
- Eden Genesis - TBA
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - TBA
- Empire of the Ants - TBA
- Ending Tau - TBA
- Endzone 2 - TBA
- Enemy Of The State - TBA
- ExoColony: Planet Survival - TBA
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - TBA
- Extortion - TBA
- Farlands - TBA
- Fear Underground - TBA
- Fields of Mistria - TBA
- Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail - TBA
- Flock - TBA
- Football Story - TBA
- Forgotten But Unbroken - TBA
- Four Hundred Catapults - TBA
- Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson - TBA
- Frostpunk 2 - TBA
- Fruitbus - TBA
- Funko Fusion - TBA
- Galacticare - TBA
- Ghost Bike - TBA
- GI Joe: Wrath of Cobra - TBA
- Go Home Annie - TBA
- Good Heavens - TBA
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage - TBA
- Greedfall 2: The Dying World - TBA
- Hauntii - TBA
- Heart of Muriet - TBA
- Heartworm - TBA
- Honeycomb - TBA
- Horizon Forbidden West - TBA
- Hotel Barcelona - TBA
- Human Farm - TBA
- Immortal Hunters - TBA
- Impossible Road 2 - TBA
- Islands of Insight - TBA
- John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - TBA
- Jumplight Odyssey - TBA
- Kill It With Fire 2 - TBA
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - TBA
- Killing Floor 3 - TBA
- Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino - TBA
- Last Time I Saw You - TBA
- Leximan - TBA
- Lightyear Frontier - TBA
- Little Kitty, Big City - TBA
- Little Nightmares 3 - TBA
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story - TBA
- Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch - TBA
- Lost Soul Aside - TBA
- Lum's Game - TBA
- Lunar Lander Beyond - TBA
- Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior - TBA
- Mandragora - TBA
- Mannequin - TBA
- Marathon - TBA
- MechWarrior 5: Clans - TBA
- Menace - TBA
- Mewgenics - TBA
- Million Depth - TBA
- Minicology - TBA
- Monolith: Requiem of the Ancients - TBA
- Montaro 2 - TBA
- Moth Kubit - TBA
- MultiVersus - TBA
- Neither Cross Nor Crown - TBA
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution - TBA
- Neva - TBA
- New Arc Line - TBA
- No Rest for the Wicked - TBA
- Normal Fishing - TBA
- On Your Tail - TBA
- Outpost: Infinity Siege - TBA
- Paleophage - TBA
- Palworld (Early Access) - TBA
- Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open - TBA
- Paper Trail - TBA
- Parcel Corps - TBA
- Penny's Big Breakaway - TBA
- Pepper Grinder - TBA
- Pine Hearts - TBA
- Post Trauma - TBA
- Postfrost - TBA
- Project LLL - TBA
- Psychroma - TBA
- Quartet - TBA
- Ravenswatch - TBA
- Rebellion Godsoul: Awakening - TBA
- Red Goes Faster - TBA
- Reka - TBA
- Replaced - TBA
- Republic of Pirates - TBA
- Rivals 2 - TBA
- Roadout - TBA
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake - TBA
- Rubber Royale - TBA
- Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland - TBA
- Rune Bender VR - TBA
- Rustil: Eternal Labyrinth Castle - TBA
- SaGa: Emerald Beyond - TBA
- Sam & Max: The Devils Playground Remastered - TBA
- Sand Land - TBA
- Scarred - TBA
- Serum - TBA
- Shadow of the Ninja Reborn - TBA
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution - TBA
- Shapez 2 - TBA
- Shoulders of Giants - TBA
- Silent Night - TBA
- Simon the Sorcerer Origins - TBA
- Skate Story - TBA
- Small Kingdoms - TBA
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - TBA
- Sopa - TBA
- Soul Covenant - TBA
- South Park: Snow Day - TBA
- Space Nation Online - TBA
- Spectral Keep - TBA
- Spy x Anya: Operation Memories - TBA
- Stand-Alone - TBA
- Star Wars Outlaws - TBA
- Steel Seed - TBA
- Stick it to the Stickman - TBA
- Still Wakes The Deep - TBA
- Streets of Rogue 2 - TBA
- Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars - TBA
- Summerhouse - TBA
- Symphonia - TBA
- Tales of Seikyu - TBA
- Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - TBA
- Taxi Life: A Cab Driving Simulator - TBA
- Techno Banter - TBA
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - TBA
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown - TBA
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - TBA
- The Alters - TBA
- The Blue Cat - TBA
- The Casting of Frank Stone - TBA
- The Constructors - TBA
- The Desolation - TBA
- The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily - TBA
- The Lawyer: Episode 1 - The White Bag - TBA
- The Legend of Contraria - TBA
- The Plucky Squire - TBA
- The Rise of the Golden Idol - TBA
- The Star Named EOS - TBA
- The Store is Closed - TBA
- The Wolf Among Us 2 - TBA
- They Are Here: Alien Abduction Horror - TBA
- Thrasher - TBA
- Tormented Souls 2 - TBA
- Total World Liberation - TBA
- Totally Spies - TBA
- Towers of Aghasba - TBA
- Toxic Crusaders - TBA
- Train Kingdom - TBA
- Train Valley World - TBA
- Trans Neuronica - TBA
- Two Falls: Nishu Takuatshina - TBA
- Uboat Mechanic Simulator - TBA
- Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop - TBA
- Underdogs - TBA
- Unfollow - TBA
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center - TBA
- Ved - TBA
- Vengeance is Mine - TBA
- Venture to the Vile - TBA
- Vexlands - TBA
- Vilde - TBA
- Visions of Mana - TBA
- Vorax - TBA
- Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate - TBA
- While We Wait Here - TBA
- Whisker Waters - TBA
- Wild Bastards - TBA
- Winery Simulator - TBA
- World of Goo 2 - TBA
- World of Warcraft: The War Within - TBA
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - TBA
- Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall - TBA
- Zenless Zone Zero - TBA