If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Upcoming PC games 2024: Here are all the games coming out in 2024

Here's the release schedule for PC games in 2024

Melinoë and Hecate stand beside each other looking past the camera in Hades 2. Behind them is a dark blue sky lit by a gigantic moon.
Image credit: Supergiant Games
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on

What are the biggest PC games coming out in 2024? 2023 saw gargantuan success stories such as Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Sea Of Stars, and Lies Of P - as well as a few utterly dire disasters, including The Day Before, The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, Redfall, and Skull Island: Rise Of Kong. It's been a mixed bag, to say the least.

Will 2024 be the same? Undoubtedly. But we're all very interested to find out which will be the standout successes and failures of the coming year. Take a look through our upcoming PC games release schedule for 2024, where we've compiled a list of over 300 notable PC games coming out in the new year. And place your bets! Will Black Myth: Wukong be game of the year on PC? Will Nightingale be the new Valheim? Will Hades 2 be Supergiant's new best game? Will Shadow Of The Erdtree... Well, we already know that's gonna be amazing. You get the idea. Let's take a look at everything 2024 has to offer PC gamers!

Watch on YouTube

January

February

A screenshot of a giant Fae in upcoming survival game Nightingale.
Nightingale | Image credit: Inflexion Games

March

Spaceships in a Homeworld 3 screenshot.
Homeworld 3 | Image credit: Gearbox Publishing
  • Life By You - March 5th
  • The Outlast Trials - March 5th
  • Zoria: Age of Shattering - March 7th
  • Homeworld 3 - March 8th
  • Paint the Town Red VR - March 14th
  • Outcast: A New Beginning - March 15th
  • Alone in the Dark - March 20th
  • Dragon's Dogma 2 - March 22nd
  • The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered - March 22nd

April

A snow-covered village in Manor Lords
Manor Lords | Image credit: Slavic Magic

May

June

Artwork for Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape showing three helmeted folks in front of floating triangles
Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Image credit: Bungie

July

There are currently no PC games of note scheduled to release in July 2024. Stay tuned for updates!

August

Key art from Black Myth Wukong showing the main character holding a sword
Black Myth: Wukong | Image credit: Game Science

September

October

There are currently no PC games of note scheduled to release in October 2024. Stay tuned for updates!

November

There are currently no PC games of note scheduled to release in November 2024. Stay tuned for updates!

December

There are currently no PC games of note scheduled to release in December 2024. Stay tuned for updates!

To Be Announced

ARK 2 stars Vin Diesel as a dinosaur-riding dad.
Ark 2 | Image credit: Studio Wildcard

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

About the Author
Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is sheriff of Guidestown at RPS, and since joining the team in 2018, he's written over 1,000 guides for the site. He loves playing dangerously competitive games and factory sims, injuring himself playing badminton, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Comments