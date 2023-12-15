What are the biggest PC games coming out in 2024? 2023 saw gargantuan success stories such as Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Sea Of Stars, and Lies Of P - as well as a few utterly dire disasters, including The Day Before, The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, Redfall, and Skull Island: Rise Of Kong. It's been a mixed bag, to say the least.

Will 2024 be the same? Undoubtedly. But we're all very interested to find out which will be the standout successes and failures of the coming year. Take a look through our upcoming PC games release schedule for 2024, where we've compiled a list of over 300 notable PC games coming out in the new year. And place your bets! Will Black Myth: Wukong be game of the year on PC? Will Nightingale be the new Valheim? Will Hades 2 be Supergiant's new best game? Will Shadow Of The Erdtree... Well, we already know that's gonna be amazing. You get the idea. Let's take a look at everything 2024 has to offer PC gamers!

January

February

Nightingale | Image credit: Inflexion Games

March

Homeworld 3 | Image credit: Gearbox Publishing

Life By You - March 5th

- March 5th The Outlast Trials - March 5th

- March 5th Zoria: Age of Shattering - March 7th

- March 7th Homeworld 3 - March 8th

- March 8th Paint the Town Red VR - March 14th

- March 14th Outcast: A New Beginning - March 15th

- March 15th Alone in the Dark - March 20th

- March 20th Dragon's Dogma 2 - March 22nd

- March 22nd The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered - March 22nd

April

Manor Lords | Image credit: Slavic Magic

May

Selaco - May 30th

June

Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Image credit: Bungie

July

There are currently no PC games of note scheduled to release in July 2024. Stay tuned for updates!

August

Black Myth: Wukong | Image credit: Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong - August 20th

September

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - September 9th

October

There are currently no PC games of note scheduled to release in October 2024. Stay tuned for updates!

November

There are currently no PC games of note scheduled to release in November 2024. Stay tuned for updates!

December

There are currently no PC games of note scheduled to release in December 2024. Stay tuned for updates!

To Be Announced