Vampire Survivors can't stand it when I succeed

Vampire Survivors can't stand it when I succeedIt's a spiteful game
Lately, I've not been able to pull myself away from Vampire Survivors, a simple arcade-style game where you fend off hordes of bats and skeletons for as long as you possibly can. Aside from thinking it should've been released 15 years ago, I've come to realise how spiteful it is. This is a game that can't stand it when you're successful, and I respect that.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information