Voice Of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is Yoko Taro's new card-based RPG

Nier director Yoko Taro is making a new role-playing game in which everything is depicted through cards, and somehow it's not called Yoko Tarot. Story? There are cards for that. Combat? Turn-based card battles, of course. Travelling through the world? Flip over some cards, see what you find! It's called Voice Of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, and it's set to release this October. On top of that, a demo will be available later today if you fancy trying it out.

I'm immediately drawn to the gorgeous cards you can see in the trailer below. There's some really lovely artwork here, I wonder if they'll end up making physical versions.

Voice Of Cards is set in an ancient fantasy world, and sets you on a quest to take out a dragon that's been threatening the land. Proper traditional RPG stuff. Square Enix say it's designed like a tabletop RPG adventure, with you travelling across a board where all the characters, battles, equipment and more are depicted by cards.

As well as Yoko Taro, a number of other former Nier and Drakengard developers are involved too, including executive director Yosuke Saito, music director Keiichi Okabe and character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka.

Taro was asked about the new game for a recent PlayStation Blog, but didn't really talk about it. Instead he stated how much he dislikes work, which, you know, relatable.

"The job of a creative director is to have younger members create lots of different things and then say things like, 'that’s pretty good, isn’t it?', while sitting back on a cushy sofa," he said. "But recently, I don’t really get a chance to sit on that sofa. It’s all because of this work. Work is loathsome, work is loathsome, work is loathsome!!"

He signs off his comment with: "Please allow me to tell the rest of this story at a different opportunity, somewhere else." I mean, the game's coming out in a month, Yoko, there's not an awful lot of time left to talk about it beforehand. Perhaps someone should give the man a small holiday.

Voice Of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is set to release on Steam, Nintendo Switch and PS4 on October 28th. If you're a console player, you can already download a demo that'll take you through a short prologue showing what happened the day before the events of the game. For PC folks, you'll be able to play the very same demo on Steam as of 5pm BST today.