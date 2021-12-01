Warframe's next expansion The New War arrives this month

Digital Extremes have announced the release date for Warframe's hefty new expansion, The New War. On December 15th, players will be able to jump into a fresh set of campaign missions in the looter shooter, but instead of playing as your usual Warframe, you'll hop into the shoes of a bunch of different characters. The devs call it a "cinematic expansion" that's chock-full of story stuff answering "long-standing questions" about the game's universe.

We first saw some of The New War at TennoCon this year, where they showed off some impressive-looking (and dare I say, cinematic) footage. The new trailer below is equally as cool. I haven't played Warframe, but I've always admired its fab sci-fi scenes.

The New War is a free expansion that continues the existing "Cinematic Quest" line. You jump in as new playable characters on missions in new environments, including some of those open worlds Warframe so often likes to add. Here's a little blurb from Digital Extremes about who's involved:

"Take control of iconic enemies including Kahl-175 the Grineer, Veso the Corpus Tech, and the Dax: Teshin, as they fight across the Origin System to push back the invading Sentient force," they say. "While the war rages on, so will the fight for the truth behind the conflict - understanding the Lotus' past to unlock a new future."

As well as all that story stuff, The New War will introduce new customisation options, weapons, accessories, and the game's special new Warframe, Caliban. The devs are adding some UI improvements to help new players go back and play the rest of the story leading up to this point too.

To prep for the incoming expansion, players can drop into the Prime Resurgence event that's happening right now to earn a bunch of snazzy Prime Warframes.

You'll need to have completed the existing missions in the Cinematic Quest line to gain access to The New War's new stuff too, so do make sure you're all caught up before December 15th. Head to the Warframe website for more info.

Warframe has added and improved so much since it launched in 2013, we reckon it's one of the best free PC games out there.