If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Veilbreaker is Warframe’s surprise next expansion

It will follow up last year's The New War
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Veilbreaker is the next expansion for online action RPG Warframe, landing in August.

Warframe is getting a surprise next expansion called Veilbreaker, today’s TennoCon 2022 livestream has revealed. It’ll be reviving heroes from last year's The New War expansion, and bringing back some old villains, too. Suit up and watch the announcement trailer below.

Watch on YouTube

Veilbreaker is essentially a smaller scale redux version of Warframe's The New War expansion. As shown in the trailer, Grineer Lancer Kahl-175 returns from the previous expansion, and The New War’s boss robots, the Archons, are back, too, though they’ve been souped up to be more difficult. Warframe’s 50th, erm, warframe will also make its debut during Veilbreaker, but that wasn’t featured in the trailer shown today.

A new expansion wasn’t the only thing of note shown during today’s TennoCon stream. Long-teased open-world expansion The Duviri Paradox was shown in more detail. That’s set to arrive sometime towards the end of the year. Developers Digital Extremes also announced they’re working on a fantasy spin-off called Soulframe. The direction of both Veilbreaker and The Duviri Paradox has been influenced by Warframe’s incumbent creative director, Rebecca Ford. Former leads Steve Sinclair and Scott McGregor will be moving to work on Soulframe.

Warframe is still one of the best free PC games you can play today. It's come a long way since it first came out, evolving from a handful of level tilesets to a proper solar system. There's dogfighting missions now, a hoverboard, AI companions, plus a whole roster of different Warframes to master.

Veilbreaker is due to hit Warframe sometime in August. You can download and play Warframe for free on Steam. Be sure to also take a look at our tips and tricks for Warframe beginners while you wait for the new expansions to show up.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch