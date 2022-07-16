Warframe’s Duviri Paradox expansion takes the online action RPG in a fresh timey-wimey direction

More of online sci-fi action RPG Warframe’s upcoming The Duviri Paradox expansion was shown off at today’s TennoCon 2022 event. We got to take a look at some of the roguelite flavour that’s been injected into the expansion’s mostly monochrome open-world. Dress like a mime when you watch the trailer below, so you can silently ooh, ahh and quizzically scratch your head.

Watch on YouTube The Duviri Paradox open-world, roguelite expansion for Warframe is expected sometime towards the end of 2022.

The Duviri Paradox casts you as the Drifter, who very much resembles and sounds like that Pedro lad off The Mandalorian. Your mission – which you don’t seem to have any choice about accepting – is to escape the realm of Dominus Thrax. He really likes trying to kill you, then revives you when you do snuff it. Digital Extremes say that the time-curdling nature of the expansion’s paradox quests means you can play it out of order, with aspects from other expansions that came before it popping up out of temporal sync.

Easily the most striking thing about The Duviri Paradox are its black-and-white visuals, which lend the expansion the feeling of an almost dreamlike state. They might lull you into a false sense of security until your Drifter gets offed by a dragon, say, only to be revived like it was never real. The Drifter carries a weapon on their arm that can alter the surroundings, injecting colour into them in the process. Digital Extremes revealed that the mood of Dominus Thrax on any given day can affect the splashes of colour that do permeate the environment: fiery reds if he’s miffed and cooler hues if he’s feeling chuffed.

Info about The Duviri Paradox was last forthcoming at June’s Summer Game Fest. Though Warframe players have been waiting for and expecting The Duviri Paradox since TennoCon 2019, there’s still another expansion coming before it finally arrives. Veilbreaker was a surprise announcement at today’s TennoCon, and will bring back some of the familiar characters and baddies from last year’s The New War expansion. That’s arriving in August. Digital Extremes also revealed a new fantasy MMORPG called Soulframe during the stream.

Warframe is free-to-play on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The Duviri Paradox hasn’t been given a firm release date yet, but the expansion is due sometime during Q4 2022. If your interest is piqued then why not check out our Warframe beginner's guide for some tips and tricks?