Watch the Xbox Gamescom stream here today

Gamescom proper doesn't technically begin until tomorrow night, but Xbox are sliding in early with their very own announceathon stream today. While it doesn't seem like they have any new games to show, they have said we're in for some "in-depth updates" on previously announced things. So, perhaps some more Halo: Infinite or Forza Horizon 5 are on the, uh, horizon? Come and join us when the stream kicks off at 6pm BST (12pm PT) to find out.

When Xbox announced their stream times and plans earlier this month, they said: "You’ll get in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners, including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more."

The stream is set to be an hour and a half long, so there's plenty of time to fill. It's entirely possible we'll see more Halo: Infinite (a release date would be lovely) or Forza Horizon 5 (we already know the date for that one, but I'll never say no to more pretty footage).

It's actually just dawned on me they revealed the new Fable over a year ago now. It's being made by the Forza folks, Playground Games, and surely we're due an update on that sometime soon?

Who knows! Join us at 6pm to find out.