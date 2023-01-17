We’re finally getting a “clear glimpse” of Steam wishlist hit The Day Before just weeks ahead of release

Survival MMO The Day Before may have slipped out of its top spot on Steam’s most wanted games list, but it’s still the second most anticipated game on Valve’s storefront. Up to now, devs Fntastic haven’t shared unedited footage of the game in the lead up to its planned release on March 1st, but they say that’s about to change with a showcase of features at some point in January. You can watch the most recent, very short clip of edited ray-traced footage from The Day Before from this month’s CES show below.

Fntastic took to The Day Before’s Discord server to announce they’d be showing unedited footage of the game and its features this month. “We are pleased to inform you that the wait for news regarding our game release is coming to an end,” the message read. “After careful consideration and discussions with our leadership team, we have received approval to share the information you have been eagerly anticipating. This month, we will be releasing raw gameplay footage, as per the numerous requests received from our community."

“This footage will showcase a majority of the features and gameplay elements requested by our community and will provide a clear glimpse into the current state of development for The Day Before," Fntastic’s statement continued. "We hope you enjoy it.” As of now, The Day Before's website doesn't feature any information about the game beyond an invitation to wishlist it on Steam, and links to social media accounts. Fntastic generated some controversy last year when it emerged that the company used unpaid volunteers to work on The Day Before, and described salaried staff as "paid volunteers".

Development on The Day Before switched to Unreal Engine 5 last year, and Fntastic delayed the game into 2023. It’s been two years since The Day Before was announced with a five-minute-long trailer that showed the game in action. Other than another short video a few months later, we haven’t seen much of The Day Before since. Fntastic did share a rather relaxing half-hour video of a lakeside campfire with some lofi beats to chill or study playing in the background, though.

The Day Before is scheduled to release on Steam on March 1st. Have you wishlisted the game, or are you waiting to see some proper footage of it?