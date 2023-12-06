The Day Before release time in your region

When does The Day Before release in your region? Nothing's ever for certain when it comes to Fntastic's much-wishlisted, much-criticised upcoming multiplayer zombie survival MMO, The Day Before. But it really does seem like the game may actually be releasing this week, just a few short hours before The Game Awards.

If you're looking to dive into The Day Before's open world as soon as possible and see for yourself whether the game is truly real at last, then you've come to the right place. Below, we'll reveal the exact release time for The Day Before in various timezones and regions across the world.

The Day Before release time

The Day Before will release in early access on PC at 6pm GMT on Thursday, December 7th 2023. To see when the game releases in your timezone check the list of release times below:

10AM PST for US West (Thursday, 7th Dec)

for (Thursday, 7th Dec) 1pm EST for US East (Thursday, 7th Dec)

for (Thursday, 7th Dec) 6pm GMT for UK (Thursday, 7th Dec)

for (Thursday, 7th Dec) 7pm CET for Europe (Thursday, 7th Dec)

for (Thursday, 7th Dec) 8pm SAST for South Africa (Thursday, 7th Dec)

for (Thursday, 7th Dec) 11:30pm IST for India (Thursday, 7th Dec)

for (Thursday, 7th Dec) 2am CST for China (Friday, 8th Dec)

for (Friday, 8th Dec) 3am KST for South Korea (Friday, 8th Dec)

for (Friday, 8th Dec) 5am AEDT for Australia (Friday, 8th Dec)

for (Friday, 8th Dec) 7am NZDT for New Zealand (Friday, 8th Dec)

Image credit: Mytona Fntastic

It's been a long and turbulent journey for The Day Before since its announcement way back in 2021. After shooting to the top of Steam's most wishlisted list, trademark issues with the game's name and misleading marketing, along with the use of unpaid volunteers and widespread suspicion regarding asset flipping and whether or not the whole game was a scam, led to an extended development time and a lot of uncertainty around the future of this controversial survival horror MMO shooter.

Now, however, there appears to be no doubt that The Day Before is real, and coming very soon. Codes have been handed out to various content creators and press, and everything is pointing towards the fact that developers Fntastic are committed to this latest release date and time on December 7th.