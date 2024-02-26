What the Golf? devs’ utterly bizarre racing game What the Car? escapes mobile onto Steam this year

What the Car? is a zany racing game in which you are a car with legs that must race around various courses to get the best time possible. Except sometimes you’re not just a car with legs, you’re also a car with a jetpack. Or with wings. Or swimming. Or singing. It’s from the folks behind the similarly absurd What the Golf?, and it’s coming to Steam this year.

Like What the Golf?, What the Car? started life as an Apple Arcade exclusive over on iOS last spring. Developers Triband have now confirmed their madcap racer will be driving/sprinting/flying/paddling its way onto PC, offering the chance to partake in car-aoke, fishing minigames and even a spot of car-based cookery using your keyboard instead of prodding a screen.

What the Car? is ostensibly a racing game about making your way through hundreds of different levels as quickly as possible, with each course shaking things up by introducing bizarre new mechanics or modes of traversal - be it the need to deliver packages as you go, ski or jump over a skipping rope. Between races, there’s a bit of exploration, treasure-finding and puzzle-solving on the game’s level-select map.

Image credit: Triband

On top of the many, many levels showcasing the devs’ talent for the weird and wonderful, What the Car? has a level editor allowing for sharing user-made courses, complete with a leaderboard so you can boast about being the best strange car to your pals.

Triband are yet to give What the Car? a PC release date beyond just “2024” sometime, but we know it’ll be legging its way onto Steam when it arrives.