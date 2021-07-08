Windows 11 runs on phones, so phones now run Crysis

Windows is full of phone-based surprises, lately. For example, Windows 11 natively supports Android apps. It also turns out both Windows 10 and Windows 11 can be installed on phones with ARM and Snapdragon chipsets. And we're not talking about the old Windows Phone OS, either. This is proper, desktop Windows. That’s a route that eventually leads down a certain path. A question asked of all PCs since the mid-2000s, and now one we must ask of modern phones: “But can it run Crysis?”

The answer the OnePlus 6T cockily spits back is, “A bit.”

NME spotted this. Technical Youtuber "edi194" managed to get Windows 10 Pro to run the PC burning classic to run at a reasonable lick on their phone. The footage is blurry, but it at least answers the question. Crysis was definitely running on a £240 phone. No audio, though.

That's not all. They've been checking out a number of other games. Though Skyrim failed to load, Hitman: Blood Money runs well enough on Windows 11.

Some modern games work as well. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive can be played at 1600x900 on the lowest settings, though not online as the current state of the Windows 10 install on the phone doesn’t work with Wi-Fi. Here's the list of games that they've tested. There's no Doom on there, which undermines the entire premise, frankly.

Unless you’re as relentlessly curious as edi194 and don’t care about the consequences, you probably shouldn't do this yourself. It's very involved. My phone has been locked down by Samsung and uses the Exynos chipset, so there's no chance of me spending my evening following the guide, anyway.