Wizard With A Gun is a co-op shooter with Don't Starve vibes

If Devolver have a type, it's definitely the topdown shooter. You know, the Nuclear Thronelike. At tonight's Devolver E3 showcase, there were two such games: Death's Door, which got a release date, and the reveal of Wizard With A Gun.

Its name is descriptive, but there are other words to add. You can watch the reveal trailer for Wizard With A Gun And A Co-Op Pal And Ammo Crafting below.

I do enjoy Devolver's animated trailers, but there's game to see here too:

The game is about solo or 2-5 player co-op exploration of a magical wilderness filled with monsters. In between exploration and combat, you build your home - seemingly placing tiles by shooting your gun - including constructing workstations. With those, you craft weapons and ammo to tweak the "blast radius, bullet trail, and even the status of the creature in your crosshairs." There's also cosmetic cusomisation, and randomly generated biomes set in deserts, swamps, tundra and prairies.

It looks nice. The combat seems noticeably stats-driven, but I like the look of its monsters and area of effect spells.

Wizard With A Gun is being made by Galvanic Games, who previously released Some Distant Memory, among others. It'll be released via Steam sometime in 2022, alongside a Switch version.

