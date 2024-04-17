Want a hint for Connections today? Piggybacking off the monumental success of daily puzzle game Wordle, the New York Times has another fantastically popular word game out now. It's called Connections, and if you haven't played it before, now's the time to start.

In this guide, we'll give you a handy hint selection for today's Connections puzzle on Wednesday, April 17th, before revealing the group themes and the Connections answers themselves. We'll also explain how to play Connections if this is your first time coming over from Wordle!

Connections words on Wednesday, April 17

For reference, here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Dirt Mind Share Regard Post Intelligence Follow Stake Observe Interest Column Secrets Pole Information Percentage Pillar

Connections hint for April 17

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more clues to help you find the answer:

Yellow (Easiest): Think of foundations that hold things.

Think of foundations that hold things. Green (Easy): If you always read the instructions, what are you doing?

If you always read the instructions, what are you doing? Blue (Medium): Banking and stock market words.

Banking and stock market words. Purple (Hardest): Secret agents go to great lengths to get this kind of information.

Secret agents go to great lengths to get this kind of information. Extra hint 1: "Mind" and "regard" are in the same group.

"Mind" and "regard" are in the same group. Extra hint 2: "Dirt" here does not refer to soil.

Connections groups for April 17

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Upright Support

Heed, As Rules

Allotment

Gathered By Spies

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

Image credit: NYT

What is the answer to Connections today (Wednesday April 17)?

Upright Support: Column, Pillar, Pole, Post

Heed, As Rules: Follow, Mind, Observe, Regard

Allotment: Interest, Percentage, Share, Stake

Gathered By Spies: Dirt, Information, Intelligence, Secrets

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!

What is Connections?

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the NYT, the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by crossword puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

