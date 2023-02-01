WW1 horror Amnesia: The Bunker out May 16th

Last month, Frictional Games announced that their hit horror series would return with Amnesia: The Bunker, taking their signature scares back to the first World War. We now know that the game is releasing on May 16th for PC and consoles.

The Bunker follows Henri Clement, a French soldier who’s been separated from his battalion and trapped inside the twisting, titular war bunker. At least he’s not completely alone… a mysterious, deadly monster is trapped in there with him and I’m sure it’ll all work out fine. Apart from the WWI dressing, Amnesia: The Bunker looks to have everything you’d expect from the series: a creepy setting, a menacing stalker, and lots of puzzling to do.

This is Amnesia’s first foray into a sandbox setting with some unscripted elements, where objects, threats, and resources change in every playthrough. I’m sure this will keep things fresh for replays, but I can imagine respawns are a little less forgiving when you don’t know what to expect. New tools are also making an appearance like an old-school pocket watch and a divisive handgun that can be spotted in the announcement trailer. Frictional Games have also been releasing short clips over on their YouTube channel, showing off some of the environments, physics-based puzzles and more, if you want a few extra glimpses.

The indie horror series has been wildly influential since its debut, and for good reason. AliceB decided to save Amnesia: The Dark Descent for the 2010 RPS Time Capsule, arguing that “We can’t deprive future generations the chance to be trapped in a flooded dungeon, leaping desperately from box to floating box.”

Amnesia: The Bunker stalks its way to Steam and The Epic Games Store on May 16th. It’ll also be released on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.