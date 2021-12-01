Xbox Game Pass's December haul includes many space warlords

Another month, another batch of games arriving (and leaving) Xbox Game Pass. Are there interesting games coming to the subscription service this month? Yes, but this is true so often that I've grown blasé. I am a hedonistic king and I have grown weary of pleasure. Stardew Valley, Halo Infinite and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator cannot rouse me out of ennui.

Stardew Valley is most imminent of that set, arriving tomorrow. Organ Trading arrives December 7th, and Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta is already playable now, but the campaign arrives with the full launch on December 8th. Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the recent three-player co-op bug hunt also arrives on December 14th:

Here's the full list of December joiners for PC so far:

ANVIL – December 2

Archvale ID@Xbox – December 2

Final Fantasy XIII-2 – December 2

Lawn Mowing Simulator – December 2

Rubber Bandits – December 2

Stardew Valley – December 2

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – December 2

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator – December 7

Halo Infinite – December 8

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 – December 9

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – December 14

More games are usually announced later on for the back half of the month. Meanwhile, the following games are leaving the service this month: Beholder, The Dark Pictures: Man Of Medan, Guacamelee! 2, Wilmot's Warehouse, Unto The End, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. Read more about all the games over on the Xbox blog.

If you're most pumped for Halo Infinite - the obvious big hitter of the bunch above - check out the campaign launch trailer which was released yesterday. Me, I shall recline upon my chaise lounge and await some relief.