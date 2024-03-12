Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom is an N64-style platform collectathon with no jump button

Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom already has a descriptive name, but its new trailer omits it in favour of a better encapsulation of its pitch: "You're a N64 taxi and there's no jump button?". The video itself is sixty seconds of pure, colourful joy, and it ends on a release date: April 9th.

The name might suggest that you should expect something like that other big yellow taxi game, Crazy Taxi, but Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom is much more like a platformer, in which you flip, dash and hit ramps and bouncy scenery to toss yourself around colourful, Nintendo 64-style levels to collect coins and treasure.

By "Nintendo 64-style", its Steam page makes clear they're thinking of yer Donkey Kongs and Banjo-Kazooies. "We took 'collectathon' seriously! Make your way to the most obscure and difficult to reach corners of our hand-crafted retro levels and we made sure there's something there for you to collect!"

You'll also meet characters including "Pizza King, Morio and Ultra Chad." Hmm.

Whether I get on with Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom will depend entirely on how its physics feel to control and how difficult its levels are. I can probably find out the answer to both by downloading the demo available from its Steam page right now, but I am enjoying this moment where I can just bask in its bright screenshots and stylish trailer and imagine its everything I want it to be. Maybe I'll just stay blissfully obvlivous like this until its release next month.