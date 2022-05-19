If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

You can now play EVE Online in your browser

As long as your internet is fast enough
Graham Smith
A mining fleet fly through space in EVE Online

EVE Online is famous for its player-led economy and the many player-led heists that happen within it. If I was in the midst of a long con to separate someone from their hard-earned spaceships, I'd probably want to be able to access EVE Online as easily, and from as many places, as possible.

That's what EVE Anywhere does. Lauched today, it lets you play EVE Online in your browser by streaming it from the cloud, as long as your internet connection is fast enough to handle it.

EVE Anywhere will work in Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge, and on both PC and tablet. CCP recommend a connection speed of 25Mbps or higher, and it's only currently available in the United States and (most of) Europe.

Technically EVE Anywhere launched in October last year, as a beta only available to EVE Online's premium "Omega" players. Today's launch marks its exit from beta, while also confusingly making it available to players using the game's free and limited "Alpha" accounts. Alpha players will need to pay to use the service, although it's currently 30 PLEX (an EVE Online currency) for 24 hours of access. 50 PLEX cost you £2.

There have been a few games in my life that I've loved enough to want to play them anywhere and all the time. In those instances, I left my computer running at home and connected to it remotely using third-party apps. Having a smoother way to do something similar with EVE Online feels like it'll appeal to some of the game's notorious die-hards.

CCP are aware that their space MMO needs, as always, to do better at appealing to new players, however. Jeremy Peel recently attended this year's EVE Fanfest for us and reported back on their latest efforts.

