Only two more days for the huge Palestinian reflief fundraiser games bundle

The Itch.io bundle has already raised $500k, let's push it towards $1 mil
A handful of games in the Itch.io bundle for Palestinian Aid. In clockwise order: Glittermitten Grove, Minit, Pikuniku and Liyla And The Shadows Of War.

On June 8th, just four days after it launched, the Itch.io indie bundle for Palestinian Aid smashed its fundraising target of $500,000 (around £354,000). The huge charity collection features over 1000 games, tabletop RPGs, soundtracks, books and more, and all money raised from sales goes to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), who provide aid to Palestine refugees. You have two days left to grab the bundle now, and help push the fundraising total a little closer to $1 million.

The bundle's featured game is Liyla And The Shadows Of War, a survival story game about a girl living in Gaza in 2014, made by Palestinian developer Rasheed Abueideh. There are hundreds of other games included too, such as Pikuniku, Minit, Signs Of The Sojourner, Moon Hunters, Glittermitten Grove and VVVVVV - and those are just a few highlights from a quick scroll on the bundle's main page.

You can buy the Indie bundle for Palestinian Aid on Itch.io for a minium price of $5 (about £3.70), though you can choose to pay more if you want. At the time of writing, the bundle has raised over $598,000 (roughly £424,000), well over its initial $500k goal. The new goal is $1,000,000, and you have until June 12th at 9am BST (1am PT) to grab it.

"Indie games are unique in that they can tell stories not seen in AAA or other games," writes one of the organisers, Alanna Linayre. "We pour our life experiences into our games and share a piece of ourselves with the world. Palestinian game developers are no different in this aspect, but have the added challenges of limited access to basic services, like clean water, electricity, medical care, and food security."

If you don't fancy the games bundle but still want to help with relief efforts, we have a list of charities you could donate to, which includes organisations like Doctors Without Borders, Action Aid, Save The Children and more.

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

