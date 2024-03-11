Want to know more about Zenless Zone Zero, MiHoYo's newest game? Featuring a bunch of colourful characters shooting their way through a sci-fi cityscape, Zenless Zone Zero is an extraordinarily slick new entry in MiHoYo's lineup, following up the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

Unlike Genshin's Zelda-esque exploration and Honkai's turn-based combat, however, Zenless Zone Zero is all about potent action, though there's a surprising amount of roguelike mechanics present in this unusual genre mashup as well. For those curious about the weird mix of combo attacks and CRT TV navigation that defines this game, we've gathered all we know thus far about Zenless Zone Zero below, from the expected release date to the setting to gameplay details.

In this guide:

Zenless Zone Zero expected release date

Zenless Zone Zero is confirmed for a 2024 release. The exact date is still unknown, but a summer or fall release seems likely.

A closed beta test - dubbed a "tuning test" - for Zenless Zone Zero kicked off in August 2022 and ended the same month. In November 2023, another beta - this time called an "equalizing test" - began, ending on December 24. There is no indication whether the game will host a third beta, but signing up on the Zenless Zone Zero website ensures that willing participants will be the first to know if the time comes.

Zenless Zone Zero platforms

Zenless Zone Zero has been announced for Windows, Playstation 5, iOS, and Android. Judging by MiHoYo's previous behaviour, Zenless Zone Zero is unlikely to launch on Steam when it does release on PC, but will probably be available on the Epic Games Store, which is the case with Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

Zenless Zone Zero trailers

Zenless Zone Zero was first announced in a 2022 reveal trailer that showed off the game's beginning characters as well as its explosive combat against Ethereal enemies.

The longest footage of the game thus far is a six minute gameplay showcase from gamescom 2023 showing off a variety of character combos and gameplay systems, including the various mini-games available for play around the hub world of New Eridu.

The other most notable Zenless Zone Zero trailer came out in January and advertised the game's forthcoming Playstation 5 version.

There have also been a number of brief teasers showcasing characters from the game, like the dual pistol-shooting cyborg Billy Kid, as well as longer clips with extensive gameplay, including one featuring the pink-haired leader of the Cunning Hares faction, Nicole Demara.

Zenless Zone Zero story details and setting

Zenless Zone Zero takes place in the futuristic city of New Eridu, which stands as humanity's last outpost against the Hollows, a series of supernatural dimensional gateways that have opened up and devoured most of the rest of the world. Each Hollow spawns glowing monsters known as the Ethereal that will destroy anything in their path.

New Eridu's not bad for a city fighting against the Apocalypse! Enjoy some fresh tunes, wander the streets, eat noodles. The life. | Image credit: miHoYo

Despite this seemingly gloomy post-apocalyptic setting, Zenless Zone Zero's world is one full of vibrancy, illustrated in bold comic book-style flair. The citizens of New Eridu managed to carry on via the joy of capitalism, and have made a new way of life extracting resources from the Hollows. A number of companies and factions have erupted peddling wares taken from the Hollows, and Hollow Raiders - gangs of privateers willing to dive into the hollows and acquire goods for the highest bidder - are extremely common. To navigate the Hollows, these raiders need what's known as a Proxy; AKA a "person in the computer chair" who can map out their destination for them. You control the Proxy in Zenless Zone Zero, and all of the characters you unlock are Hollow Raiders.

Zenless Zone Zero gameplay

Zenless Zone Zero is perhaps MiHoYo's most dizzying combination of gameplay mechanics yet, and it's tricky to sum up all of the systems under the hood. Here's what we know thus far:

Zenless Zone Zero's perfect for activating the primal part of your brain that loves making characters do big attacks that cause lots of numbers to pop up on screen. | Image credit: miHoYo

Character action game: While Genshin Impact may have been defined by its Breath of the Wild-style open world and Honkai: Star Rail by its JRPG battles, Zenless Zone Zero is more akin to a character action game. Think Devil May Cry or Bayonetta, with extensive combos used against packs of Ethereal and big bosses. Each combat arena sees you tag teaming between three different characters and using their attacks to unlock bigger chain attacks. For those who delight in combo supremacy and watching lots of big damage numbers appear at once, Zenless Zone Zero certainly scratches the itch.

Expect to be jumping from television screen to television screen quite a bit. | Image credit: miHoYo

CRT TV roguelike missions: The map that links Zenless Zone Zero's combat scenes together is perhaps the game's most intriguing mechanic. As a way of showcasing the Proxy's "person in the computer chair" method of mapping out the Hollows, players are presented with a randomised selection of CRT TVs. They can move between the televisions, some of which will spit out currencies, serve as dead ends, or immediately instigate combat with whatever combination of Hollow Raiders the Proxy is currently leading. This is where Zenless Zone Zero's procedurally-generated roguelike vibes kick in, as no CRT map is quite the same. The effect is reminiscent of something like a board game, and early player response to these telly labyrinths has been mixed, with some fans decrying them for length and preferring combat over Mario Party-style navigation.

New Eridu hub world: In between action segments and TV board game navigation, you're free to wander around a few blocks of New Eridu as your Proxy, enjoying all the joys that exist in a sunny cyberpunk metropolis that has managed to mask its hyper-capitalism via a number of minigames and enjoyable time-wasters. For instance, you can eat noodles at your local ramen bar, buy records at a music shop, and head to the arcade to fiddle with mini-games, including Soul Hounds III, which is basically Dig Dug, and Snake Duel, which is Snake from your old Nokia cellphone. Keep in mind that New Eridu isn't a full-on open world, but rather a centralised hub that you can use as a break between tough missions.

Yes, you most certainly can pay for and play as this sexy wolf man in Zenless Zone Zero.

Gacha mechanics galore: Connected to the CRT TV roguelike maps are gacha mechanics. Missions are locked behind a currency called Battery Charge, which you'll also use to get new gear and level up, and there's yet another currency called Film that you can use to acquire more Battery Charge. There's no telling how many currencies the final release of Zenless Zone Zero will actually have and how much it'll cost to unlock every Hollow Raider in the game (each of which is allied with a specific faction), but you can bet that miHoYo's usual standard of keeping lots of mobile-style mechanics in their premium games remains intact.

That's all we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero. For more on this ultra cool dive into New Eridu, keep a lookout on Rock Paper Shotgun for the latest news as the latest Hoyoverse banger draws ever closer to its official release.