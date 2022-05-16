How can I sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero beta tuning test? Genshin Impact may have recently hit the first major delay in its 18-month history, but that hasn't deterred the developers at MiHoYo from announcing the planned follow-up to their hit fantasy gacha game. Zenless Zone Zero shares elements of Genshin's art style and its basic format as an action-RPG, but this time around, the setting is a distinctly sci-fi-esque post-apocalyptic city, with weapons and vehicles to match.

MiHoYo still have at least another three years of content mapped out for Genshin Impact and it's not at all clear when Zenless Zone Zero will actually be available to play. However, following last week's first-look trailer, interested players are invited to sign up for a "tuning test" beta due to take place sometime in the near future. Read on for all the information you need to get started.

How to sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero beta

Signing up for Zenless Zone Zero's upcoming beta — which they're calling a "tuning test" — doesn't guarantee you a spot in the event, but it does enter you into the pool of candidates for the play test. Crucially, if you don't sign up then you've got no chance at all; so if you're interested in being one of the first to check out Zenless Zone Zero, follow the steps below to register your interest:

Head to the Zenless Zone Zero official site. Log in to your Hoyoverse account, or create an account if you don't have one already. (If you're logged in to another MiHoYo game like Genshin Impact on your browser, you should find you're logged in to Zenless Zone Zero automatically; otherwise, you can log in or create an account directly from the ZZZ page.) From the ZZZ home page click the "Sign Up" button, which is both extremely obvious and somehow quite easily missable right there at the top of the page. Complete the survey, which will take about 10 minutes. You'll be asked a variety of questions, including: age, gender, and occupation (for these, you can answer "prefer not to say"); preferred server region; device details (for PC, you'll be asked for model info on your CPU, GPU, and Ram); and detailed questions about your gaming and entertainment preferences. Finally, confirm your email address and enter the verification code you receive to complete the sign-up process.

It's pretty wild how thorough they're being, though in my experience these questionnaires are designed to ensure that the beta play testers are drawn from diverse groups, especially when it comes to testing on as many different devices (falling into different areas on the scale of required-versus-recommended system specs) as possible.

What are the system requirements to take part in the tuning test beta?

This tuning test will only be available on Windows PCs and iOS devices, although the questionnaire makes it pretty clear that (1) their focus is very much on mobile performance; and (2) the hope is to bring the game out on other platforms when it's time for a full release.

For Windows PC, you'll need to meet the following system requirements to take part:

Intel i5 or above

NVIDIA GTX970 (or equivalent graphics card) or above

8GB RAM

10GB minimum of remaining storage

For more details, including system requirements on iOS devices, see the FAQ page on the Zenless Zone Zero website.

When will the sign-up period for the tuning test beta end?

Right now we're still waiting for information on the deadline for signing up to the Zenless Zone Zero beta. To clear up some potential confusion: MiHoYo are running a giveaway on the game's social media to promote the beta that ends on May 23rd, but as yet there's been no confirmation that this is in any way related to the deadline for signing up. Still, it's probably best to get your survey filled in soon if you're keen on the chance to participate, even if we don't yet have details on when the tuning test itself will actually be taking place. We will, of course, update this page with more information as soon as we have it.

We do know that progress made in the beta won't be carried over once Zenless Zone Zero launches for real, whenever that may be. You also won't be able to switch between devices during the tuning test, and MiHoYo recommend signing up with your best device (be it PC or iOS) for the test.

That's all the information we have for now about the Zenless Zone Zero beta or "tuning test". As a Genshin Impact fan I for one am pretty hyped to see the same developers take on a post-apocalyptic sci-fi setting, but for now there's plenty to be getting on with in the high fantasy world of Teyvat. Why not check out our Genshin Impact tier list for our picks of the best characters, and have a look at our next Genshin Impact banner page for news on current and upcoming characters to be featured in the gacha.