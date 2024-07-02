Zenless Zone Zero next Banner and Banner schedule

Looking for details on the current Zenless Zone Zero Banner and next Banner? Zenless Zone Zero is the latest HoYoverse game, injecting gacha fans with a fresh urban fantasy setting that sees playable characters known as Agents travelling through nifty CRT television mazes. As with any gacha title, banners are the norm for unlocking new Agents who are only available for a limited time, and it's vital to stay on top of them.

If you're keen on collecting as many Agents as possible, you're in the right place. In this guide, we'll break down all you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero's current Banner and Banner schedule.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Banner schedule

The following table shows Zenless Zone Zero's banners (technically called Signal Searches in-game) at a glance.

Banner Name Banner Start Date S-Rank Character A-Rank Characters Mellow Waveride July 4, 2024 Ellen Joe Soukaku, Anton Ivanov Unswerving Bullet July 24, 2024 Zhu Yuan Ben Bigger, Nicole Demara

Zenless Zone Zero current Banner

Zenless Zone Zero's first banner, Mellow Wavetide, kicks off on July 4, 2024, and includes the S-Rank Agent Ellen Joe, a cool and collected maid with a massive shark tail who works for the Victoria Housekeeping faction. The drop rate for A-ranked Agents Soukaku and Anton Ivanov will be much higher than normal during this banner.

Zenless Zone Zero next Banner

Zhu Yuan, a public security officer working for the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team faction, is the next unlockable limited Agent. She becomes available during the Unswerving Bullet banner, which begins on July 24, 2024. The drop rate for A-ranked Agents Ben Bigger and Nicole Demara will be much higher than normal during this banner.

That's a wrap on this quick look at what characters are available during Zenless Zone Zero's 1.0 launch. For more on Zenless Zone Zero's eclectic combination of rapid action gameplay and CRT roguelike, keep your eyes peeled on Rock Paper Shotgun.