Civilization VI: Rise & Fall expansion released

The beating of a million drums
The fire of a million guns
The mother of a million sons
Sid Meier’s Civilization®
The looping march through history continues today with the launch of Civilization IV: Rise And Fall, the first full expansion for 2016’s turn-based 4X strategy sequel. Rise And Fall rolls with the ebb and flow of history, with different Great Ages bringing new challenges and bonuses, alliances that grow stronger over time, era goals, ’emergency’ pacts uniting civs against powerful opponents, and more. And obvs it also adds new civilisations, units, wonders, and so on.
Your eight new civs in Rise and Fall are the Cree led by Poundmaker, Georgia led by Tamar, Seondeok’s Korea, Mapuche, Lautaro’s Mongolia, Wilhelmina and the Netherlands, Scotland with Robert the Bruce, and the Zulu led by Shaka, while India picks up a new leader too, Chandragupta. Here, this video explains the rest of everything with the expansion:
A big update has launched alongside the expansion too.
Adding the Cree to Civ has been questioned, with Poundmaker Cree Nation headman Milton Tootoosis saying that it “perpetuates this myth that First Nations had similar values that the colonial culture has, and that is one of conquering other peoples and accessing their land.” Civ does have a narrow vision of human civilisation and, as our Adam wrote in response, it might be interesting to expand that.
Rise And Fall is out now on Steam, priced at £25/€30/$30. Obviously it requires the original Civ VI to play. I don’t want to volunteer him for work for anything, but I’d be surprised if Adam doesn’t have plenty to say about it once he’s had time to give it a good play.
08/02/2018 at 11:19 Gothnak says:
I recently got Civ 6 from the Humble Bundle, it does a great job of not teaching you any of the new mechanics out of the box.
I messed up Builders (Built them before i could use them).
I messed up Zones (Still haven’t fully worked them out)
I messed up Culture (Didn’t know it helped unlock politics)
I messed up City States (Pumped a load of envoys into one, and someone else invaded and grabbed it)
I still can’t see how to delete an old unit, or even if it charges me upkeep and whether i need to.
And Religion, religion!… I created a Holy site in one of my smaller cities and made my own religion of Minoism. At no point did it tell me i can then create Religious units with Faith on a separate mini menu. So i leave it, and then see the city is surrounded by protestants who seem to be doing nothing. I then noticed the tab, create an apostle, who is now a Protestant, so there is no way i can actually use my own blooming religion.
It’s one of those games so badly taught that you kind of have to admit your first game is complete failure and you have to restart, which generally sucks.
I do like the new tech tree with boosts and racing to get Great people and the Builders are now better that they make sense. But there seems to be a lot of fluff that isn’t actually needed.
08/02/2018 at 11:41 Rich says:
To delete a unit, select it and click “show advanced commands” (or some such) on its command bar. Then click the skull.
The four specific things you mention are mostly modified mechanics from previous Civ games. If you haven’t played a previous Civ, then I can see how it would be confusing.
I’ve yet to really figure out faith myself though. I established a pantheon in my first play (on my second now) and didn’t know what to do about it.
08/02/2018 at 11:45 Zorgulon says:
Religion is particularly confusing if you’ve come from Civ V. Faith no longer nets you a Great Prophet – you need to generate specific Great Prophet Points via a Holy Site + Shrine, or the right government Policy.
Add to that the AI’s lust for Stonehenge, and religion in general, and unless you really try for it (or play Arabia), you will often find the last Prophet has been snapped up before you get enough points.
Fortunately, religion isn’t so strong that you need one for any victory aside, obviously, from the Religious one. In fact I think the benefits of founding a religion in Civ VI often don’t make up for the early investment you could be funnelling elsewhere.
The Pantheon, however, is a nice free bonus you get in every city. Just pick one that gives you the best output, depending on your focus and the resources you have nearby. If you find you have a lot of faith and no religion, you can spend it on Great People.
08/02/2018 at 12:42 basilisk says:
I think that’s also partially the fault of the UI, which I consider to be far and away the greatest problem of Civ6. (Well, that and AI.) All too often the game doesn’t tell you what the net result of a decision is until you commit to it. The overwhelming feeling I get when playing Civ6 is that I’m not getting the information I need to make any qualified decision. The information either isn’t there or is hidden in some obscure corner of the UI, and it’s very tedious to keep hunting for things that should be in plain sight.
The best example being, of course, the two pixels tall unit XP bar stuffed in a place where no one would think to look for it, which I really think is symptomatic of the whole thing.
Unless the expansion addresses this, I honestly don’t think I’ll bother.
08/02/2018 at 11:25 Zorgulon says:
Managed to squeak a couple of hours playing this in before work this morning.
So far, the new Civs (with lovely new music) seem good, and combining the abilities of Governors, the new Government Buildings, and Golden Ages seem really powerful – I’ve just entered the Medieval Era with a Golden Age and sent a bunch of Settlers, bought cheap with faith, to colonise the world.
I sympathise with Gothnak, above – the tutorial is pretty insufficient. But my God, once you figure out the systems and how to synergise abilities, this game is pretty satisfying.
Not got to the stage where the new Loyalty mechanic really affects anything yet, but my impressions are positive so far.
08/02/2018 at 11:47 Evan_ says:
You know if they made the slightest change to the AI, and said in the video that ‘we have improved the AI’ I’d run to buy it.
Who am I kidding, I’m doing that anyways. But in a grumpy way.
08/02/2018 at 11:52 Zorgulon says:
They (claim to) have improved it – see the patch notes for the base game yesterday. It’s not a great leap, but they seem somewhat better at taking cities, and evaluating deals.
08/02/2018 at 12:20 Shadow says:
That’s the one big thing that needs major improvement in Civ. Add some minor tidbits to grease the marketing, but give me an AI-focused expansion and I’d shell out in a heartbeat.
08/02/2018 at 12:14 SaintAn says:
Be aware that the Civ VI Steam forum has some extreme moderator abuse and censorship going on.
I’ve been checking there off and on the past week and been seeing lots of threads locked and moved. I’ve seen legitimate discussion threads that criticize the game get deleted or locked and the mods replying dickishly telling them to leave their comments in a review. But I didn’t know how bad the censorship and abuse of power was until I made a post saying they should not be inflating the xpac price by adding civs when they’re selling civs as DLC now. I got a warning for telling a troll to put thought into his comments if he’s going to post, and I got banned for mentioning the mod abuse after.
Really messed up that they’re abusing their power to suppress criticism of the game and Steam just lets them. I got a refund and am never touching a game from them again.
08/02/2018 at 12:16 zulnam says:
I might pick it up. I could go fo a “no brains required” 4x to play while watching a movie in the background.
08/02/2018 at 12:29 Carra says:
Giving the game away in the last Humble Bundle was smart. Now everyone has to cough up €25 to get the expansion.
08/02/2018 at 12:33 Benkyo says:
Love the marketing blurb for this expansion, excited by the ideas it talks about, but very dubious about the odds of any of it being pulled off in any meaningful way.