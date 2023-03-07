If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Civilisation 6, Guilty Gear, and Ni No Kuni 2 come to Game Pass this month

More JRPGs!

Image split three ways with Civilisation 6 artwork on the left, Ni No Kuni 2 in the middle, and a battle screenshot from Guilty Gear Strive on the right

March’s first batch of Game Pass additions included JRPGs and remixed versions of history, and the second group is adding… more JRPGs and remixed versions of history. We now know what’s coming to Game Pass through March 21st, and there are some big highlights like Ni No Kuni 2, Civilisation 6, and Guilty Gear.

Watch on YouTube

Here are the next batch of Game Pass titles:

  • Guilty Gear - Strive - (PC/Console/Cloud - March 7th)
  • Dead Space 2 (Cloud - March 9th)
  • Dead Space 3 (Cloud -March 9th)
  • Valheim (Console - March 14th)
  • Sid Meier’s Civilisation 6 (PC/Console/Cloud - March 16th)
  • Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (PC/Console/Cloud - March 21st)

Can any single subscription service have too many JRPGs? Is there such a thing? I think not, but I am still midway through Persona 5 after starting the behemoth back in October. Since then, Game Pass has added the other 3D Personas, Soul Hackers 2, and now Ni No Kuni 2 and my backlog is scared. I recently finished the first Ni No Kuni (also on Game Pass) and I had a great time with its fairytale world and touching story of childhood grief. It’s still an absolutely beautiful game, and I’d recommend it if you can look past the annoying party AI that’s hellbent on sabotaging boss fights - I almost ripped off my bushy eyebrows during the final fight.

Other highlights include Civilisation 6, and honestly, what more needs to be said about this one? It’s not only one of RPS’s favourite strategy games, but it’s also one of your favourites, dear reader. Although, its depiction of Gandhi is quite tired at this point.

Guilty Gear - Strive - is the other biggie, and this anime fighter is jumping onto Game Pass today. I’m not a Guilty Gear lad myself, but I always hear great things about the series. Plus, it’s hard not to be gobsmacked by its sheer style. Seriously, I crave a controller in my hand just looking at any of its 2D/3D brawls.

Console friends can finally enjoy Valheim - one of the best survival games on PC - in just about a week. Meanwhile, if your internet connection is stable enough, you can stream the Dead Space sequels via the Cloud. It’s good timing as EA recently asked fans if they’d like a remake for both games.

In other Game Pass news, Halo Infinite, No Man’s Sky, Sea Of Thieves, and Fallout 76 are all getting free content updates in the coming weeks. We’re also aware of what’s leaving Game Pass this month, so, if you’ve been wanting to play Guardians Of The Galaxy, Undertale, or Goat Simulator, get cracking.

