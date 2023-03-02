March's Game Pass leavers include Undertale and Guardians Of The Galaxy

March means Springtime has begun and it’s finally time to say goodbye to Winter - and a fresh batch of Game Pass leavers. This month’s leaving soon list is bulkier than usual, with games such as Guardians Of The Galaxy, Goat Simulator, and Undertale all waving goodbye on March 15/16th.

Leaving PC Game Pass in March:

Goat Simulator

Kentucky Route Zero: PC Edition

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Paradise Killer

Young Souls

Undertale

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

You can complete most of this list pretty comfortably in two weeks, except for The Nonary Games which last a few dozen hours. The Zero Escape games are longer than your typical visual novels, but how else would you fit a reality-shifting plot, a couple grisly murders, and a heavy drop of philosophy into a game?

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is the big triple-AAAh game on the list, and I’m sad to see this one go. In his review, Ed thought, “Planet-hopping as Star Lord is great fun, made even better by his colourful compatriots and the genuinely funny craic they share.” That party banter rarely stops in GOTG, but it means the 20-ish hour playthrough speeds by at a breakneck pace. Plus, these space mercs are infinitely more nuanced than their MCU counterparts, so if you think you know the gang, think again.

The rest of the indie losses are also a shame because there are some great games here. Undertale is one of the most influential indies of the 2010s even though I don’t remember half of it - apart from the sleepy sad lullaby, Fallen Down. I haven’t played Paradise Killer yet, but AliceB described it as “A group of immortals living it up in the sun, marrying and remarrying and fucking and bloodletting abductees over sticky pink stone statues.” If that’s up your alley, you have two weeks.

What I have played is the brilliant Kentucky Route Zero, a poetic, multimedia-ish adventure about economic ruin and other dreary stuff. On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have Goat Simulator, which needs no introduction. It’s pure, chaotic fun, and not necessarily a game you need to ‘beat’. Just jump in, terrorise a few NPCs, and (almost) break the game into a million tiny pieces - I guarantee you’ll crack a smile.

That’s it for this month’s Game Pass leavers. Are you planning to binge any of them? As some games leave, others come to take their place - and by others I mean Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, out on Game Pass tomorrow.