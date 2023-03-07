Sea Of Thieves celebrates turning 5 with a documentary and massive Season 9

Piratical PvPvE adventure Sea Of Thieves is five years old this month and developer Rare are setting sail on a month-long celebration full of community weekends, a feature-length documentary, and a brand new swashbuckling season. Sea Of Thieves Season 9 starts on March 16th and it’s carrying a boatload of quality-of-life features, new cosmetics, and changes to world events.

To begin the celebrations, the Marauders Medley Event kicks off today, which is essentially a greatest hits tour of past SoT updates. It’s running for the next 10 days, and I’m hoping to see a love letter to all the adorable pet rocks out there. Players who set sail between March 17-22 will be treated to the Lustrous Legend Figurehead, and there’ll also be tons of discounted in-game items until March 28th, so, save up some booty.

Sea Of Thieves Season 9 received a new trailer (above) diving deep into all the coming additions. There are so many new cosmetics that they practically flood most of the run time, although there’s still lots to get excited about. QoL changes dominate the season, as harpooning treasure is being streamlined, and seagulls now circle sunken treasure, making it easier to spot. Spawn rates for Megalodons and Krakens are increasing to make journeys a tad more dangerous, and Season 9 is also adding a swanky new item called the chest of fortune, which will have its own, yup, cosmetics and commendations.

The event I’m most excited about isn’t actually in the game. Rare are releasing a documentary film called Sea Of Thieves: Voyage Of A Lifetime about the highs and lows of development, from the jellybean prototypes to the bumpy launch. The doc releases on March 20th and Rare are calling it a “candid” look at game dev. My hope is that it’s on par with Psychonauts 2’s juggernaut docuseries, which is an emotional must watch. Regardless, any transparency is good transparency.

With a few years under the deck, Rare will likely continue to update Sea Of Thieves, and that’s not something the RPS Hivemind will scoff at. SoT has raided many of RPS’ lists, including the best cats in games, the best multiplayer games on PC, and, obviously, the best pirate games on the high seas.

Sea Of Thieves is currently on Steam for £35/€40/$40 and it’s also available on Game Pass at no extra cost.