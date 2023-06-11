Sea Of Thieves finally makes the most obvious move ever with a Monkey Island crossover

I'm a fan of Monkey Island, as many of you know, and so hearing the opening bars of the Monkey Island theme during the Xbox Games Showcase tonight was an instant little serotonin booster. Turns out Sea Of Thieves is finally doing the most obvious pirate crossover ever with a free three-part Tall Tale expansion called The Legend Of Monkey Island. Featuring many of your favourite Monkey Island characters (including Murray the demonic talking skull), the first part of The Legend Of Monkey Island will arrive on July 20th - and will be on Game Pass on day one.

The three chunks of the expansion are coming in monthly instalments, and swashbucklers will get to meet Guybrush, Elaine, and LeChuck - as well as others - as they explore Monkey Island and Mêlée Island in the Sea Of The Damned (i.e. away from other pesky players). The new story is set just after Guybrush and Elaine's marriage at the end of the third Monkey Island game, although from the trailer it seems like something has gone awry. Which, you know, may be bad for Guybrush, but good for you as a player, or there'd be no adventure.

The Legend Of Monkey Island will also feature point and click style puzzles, but adapted for Sea Of Thieves' first person pirating view. Personally, I'm not sure how that'll actually shake out - and I'm honestly also a little disappointed by how normal the Monkey Island characters look in the trailer. They're a bunch of weirdos with big heads and tiny feet in the 2D Lucasfilm games. Although in fairness they nailed Stan the ship salesman's coat texture, so I won't complain much.

You can visit Monkey Island in Sea Of Thieves starting July 20th, but until then you can also read this interview with Creative Director Mike Chapman on Xbox Wire to learn more.

