Release date announced for Swery's The Missing

Upcoming trial-and-error platformer The Missing, from developers White Owls (founded by Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro of Deadly Premonition fame), will be releasing on October 11th. So if you’re especially looking forward to getting killed in increasingly surreal ways and having your decapitated head go on without you, you haven’t got long to wait. And if you’ve got no idea what I’m talking about, take a look at the trailer below:

White Owls have been teamed up with Arc System Works on this one, and according to the latter’s official website, The Missing: J.J. Macfield And The Island Of Memories, as its full title goes, will see protagonist J.J. searching for her lost best friend Emily after a camping trip gone wrong. However, despite the trailer’s focus on dying a lot of gruesome deaths in the process, J.J finds that she can actually survive any injury that should otherwise be fatal, which presumably explains how her head finds itself rolling along all alone.

Luckily, this new found power ought to help you in the search for Emily, for example by “hitting your head on a demolition ball to turn gravity upside down, or utilizing your decapitated limbs to your advantage.” As you would, of course, if you were rendered functionally immortal – that’s just the can-do attitude you need to solve strange, supernatural mysteries.

The Missing will be available on Steam from the 11th of October. Swery and the rest of the developers at White Owls are also hard at work on another game, The Good Life, which will have its own mysteries to be uncovered but (hopefully) a lot less death animations and (so we’ve been promised) many more dogs and cats.