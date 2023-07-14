Indiescovery Episode 14 - A Very Early Halloween Special

This episode it's Halloween in July, as Indiescovery sets out to answer our listeners' most burning question: "Now that Rachel and Liam have both had a turn, when does Rebecca get her main character moment?" It starts now, friends, as your resident horror maven takes you on a whistle-stop tour of my favourite indie horror games, ranging from the silly (Simulacra) to the serious (Detention), and from psychological spooks (Layers Of Fear) to outright jump-scares (Dark Deception).

Once Liam and Rachel have been coaxed out from their hiding places behind the sofa, they submit some further suggestions that expose them as the secret horror fiends I kind of suspected they were all along. Recommendations for Devotion and The Missing: JJ Macfield And The Island Of Memories prompt some further enthusiastic discussion, but we also touch on Mundaun, Iron Lung, Signalis, and Cultic, and the output of DreadXP in general.

Exhausted from the terror, we turn our attention to our latest batch of hyperfixations, which given that we haven't recorded an episode in over three weeks is quite the crop at this stage. Liam's been watching Love Island, but is keen to gloss over that in favour of finally getting into Pizza Tower and discovering the joys of the Half-Life 2: VR Mod on Steam. Rachel has been thoroughly absorbed in the Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective series of tabletop games, while I have been listening to the Bardcore stylings of Hildegard Von Blingin' (check out their amazing cover of Orinoco Flow!) and literally crying on the beach reading The House In The Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune.

