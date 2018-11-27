The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Cyber Monday PC gaming deals Best Cyber Monday graphics card deals Best free games

Support us
Now streaming live:

Wargaming buy Fractured Space devs Edge Case

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

27th November 2018 / 12:39PM

Free-to-play warcompany Wargaming (they of Worlds Of Tanks, Warships, and Warplanes) have bought Edge Case Games, the English studio behind spaceship MOBA Fractured Space. The 32-person team will join Wargaming UK office in Guildford to work with them on “an unannounced MMO project.” Mysterious!

“We are very excited to become part of the world-renowned Wargaming, creating an expanding studio in Guildford,” Edge Case CEO James Brooksby said in today’s announcement. “We have built a great team with lots of relevant experience, who can’t wait to get their teeth into starting work on a big new ambitious game backed by the might of Wargaming.”

Edge Case were already based in Guildford, so it’s not a big move.

Wargaming say they’re glad to pick up a studio with F2P and Unreal Engine experience. Wargaming UK are still a new studio and small-ish, though with 156 open jobs listed they won’t stay that way for long.

Enemy Territory developers Splash Damage, another UK crew, are also working on something with Wargaming. It might be the same MMO, it might be something different… we don’t know what it is.

Edge Case announced last month that they’re ending development of Fractured Space, though the game is still running and has been stripped of microtransactions. You can play it through Steam.

Our Brendy was quite a fan, calling it “a MOBA in a non-cutesy, non-fantasy setting, with just enough respect for the genre’s tradition while having the courage to keep things slow, uncomplicated and strategic” in his Fractured Space review.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Fractured Space

"Make it slow."

15

Space battleship MOBA Fractured Space to end development, go free soon

17

Fractured Space Adds New Drops, Goes Free-To-Play

17

Giveaway: 1000 Fractured Space Forerunner Packs

13

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Monster Hunter: World guide: monster hunting basics, combat tips

Ready to learn, rookie?

Monster Hunter: World PC free update events: Lunastra, Deviljho, Kulve Taroth, and Behemoth release dates, battle tips, lore

More monsters to slay.

Monster Hunter: World Lunastra: how to fight it, what is its weakness

Wargaming buy Fractured Space devs Edge Case