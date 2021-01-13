Cyberpunk 2077 releases 2021 roadmap for patches and free DLC

If you hadn’t heard, CD Projekt Red’s big RPG Cyberpunk 2077 was quite buggy at launch in December on both PC and consoles. CDPR certainly heard, and expressed their intention to provide “regular updates and fixes” for their open world sci-fi ’em up. They’ve now released a roadmap showing their patching priorities in 2021 and a video explaining some of the how and why of Cyberpunk’s messy launch.

For starters, here’s the roadmap that CDPR have published showing the order they’re planning to tackle their 2021 issues in. Early in the year, they have two patches listed, 1.1 and 1.2. After that, the remainder of the year is labeled with unspecified “multiple updates and improvements”. The free DLCs are still planned, coming in the middle of the year. The update for folks on shiny new consoles will hit closer to the end of 2021.

Over on their site, CDPR get into some additional details about the quality of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles. On the subject of fixes across all platforms, they mention the first of this year’s patches will be coming quite soon.

We are focused on fixing the bugs and crashes players are experiencing across every platform. You can expect more in the way of patches — both small and large — to be released regularly. The first update will drop in the next 10 days, and it will be followed by a larger, more significant update, in the weeks after. Our plans for supporting Cyberpunk 2077 in the long-term are unchanged, and we will continue to introduce updates and patches to give all players across all consoles and PCs a better experience with the game.

CDPR have also posted a video with co-founder Marcin Iwiński who apologizes on behalf of CDPR’s leadership, asking that players not fault the development team for the board’s call to release the game. He also explains several of the same points about disparities in the console versions from the FAQ on their site.

Crunch and overtime work have come up multiple times throughout Cyberpunk 2077’s development. CDPR address this once again in their FAQ about work on future patches. “The team is working to bring relevant fixes to the game without any obligatory overtime,” they say. “Avoiding crunch on all of our future projects is one of our top priorities.”

CDPR say they’ll be using the same page to inform players about progress on updates, improvements, and free DLCs in the coming months.

Graham’s Cyberpunk 2077 review calls it “a big, beautiful and broken mess”.